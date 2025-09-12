Teacher Banned Indefinitely After Attacking Student at Special School

A former teacher in Lancashire, England, has been permanently barred from teaching after physically assaulting a student at the special school where he worked. The incident, captured on CCTV, showed Foster grabbing and attacking a vulnerable child.

A former teacher from Lancashire, Gary Foster, was banned from teaching indefinitely after he physically assaulted a child in his care at Crookhey Hall School. The incident, captured on CCTV, showed Foster grabbing a student and pushing him into a chair before pinning him against a classroom wall and repeatedly hitting him. The student appeared scared and did not display any aggression towards Foster.

Crookhey Hall School, a special education institution serving children with social, emotional, and mental health needs, as well as Autism Spectrum Condition, launched an internal investigation and notified the police. Foster, who had taught at the school for 13 years prior to the incident on December 5, 2022, was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison for battery at Lancashire Magistrates Court in August 2023. \A professional conduct panel convened by the Teaching Regulation Agency reviewed the case and determined that Foster's actions constituted serious misconduct. Marc Cavey, the panel's decision-maker, stated that Foster is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot work in any educational or childcare setting in England. Cavey emphasized the seriousness of the allegation found proven against Foster, stating that he demonstrated limited remorse and lacked insight into his actions. The panel expressed concern about the high risk of Foster repeating such behavior due to his experience and previous training. \In a written statement to the Teaching Regulation Agency, Foster expressed regret for the incident and hoped the affected student had progressed well within the school. Despite his statement, the panel highlighted the insufficiency of his remorse. Given the conviction for violent conduct towards a student, which resulted in imprisonment, the panel concluded that there was a strong public interest in safeguarding students and protecting the wider community. Therefore, the ban from teaching was deemed necessary





