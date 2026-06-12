Teacher hailed as hero after being stabbed protecting students; teen charged with attempted murder

Science teacher Maysum Abdullah, 27, was stabbed in the neck and hand while intervening in a school knife attack at Co-op Academy Higher in Manchester. A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing a knife on school grounds. Abdullah's wife called him a hero, and students have praised his bravery.

A heroic science teacher wounded when he stepped in to protect pupils during a school stabbing has been pictured, as a 14-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder.

Maysum Abdullah, 27, suffered injuries to his neck and hand after intervening when a girl allegedly attacked fellow students with a knife at Co-op Academy Higher in Blackley, Manchester. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, shortly after lessons began, throwing the school into lockdown and prompting an emergency response from police and paramedics. A 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were also injured during the attack, before staff managed to restrain the suspect.

Counter-terrorism police announced on Thursday evening that the 14-year-old girl had been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday. She faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing a knife on school grounds, having been arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

The nature of the charges reflects the severity of the incident, which has shaken the local community and raised questions about school safety and knife crime prevention. Mr Abdullah, who was released from hospital following treatment, spoke briefly about his condition as police continued their investigation. He said: 'I'm recovering, but I am in a lot of pain. I have also been approached by the police to give a comment in relation to what happened.

I'm not in the position or frame of mind to give any further comments.

' The married father-of-one confirmed he sustained wounds to his neck and hand as it was also announced that Counter Terrorism Policing would now lead the investigation with support from Greater Manchester Police. Police have clarified that the attack has not at this time been declared a terrorist incident, but the involvement of counter-terrorism officers indicates the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case.

Det Chief Supt Jonathan Chadwick, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, stated: 'These are extremely serious charges against a young girl and, working closely with Greater Manchester Police, we continue to support the victims and their families and offer support to the wider school community, who have been deeply affected by what happened. Although charges have now been secured, our investigation is still ongoing, and we continue to work with local policing colleagues in the Blackley area.

' The investigation is likely to focus on the girl's motives and the circumstances leading to the attack, with detectives urging the public not to speculate online as enquiries continue. Mr Abdullah's wife, Samia, paid tribute to her husband in an emotional social media post, describing the shock of learning he had been stabbed while protecting children in his classroom.

She wrote: 'Yesterday, I received the devastating news that my husband had been stabbed whilst trying to protect pupils from a serious knife attack in his classroom. No one ever expects to receive a phone call telling them that their loved one has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed.

I am grateful that his injuries were not life threatening, the wound on his neck and his hand have been treated, however these physical wounds are only part of what our family is now facing. My husband entered teaching to make a positive difference in young people's lives and he is truly a hero for protecting and safeguarding those children.

Our prayers are with the other two pupils who also suffered injuries and to all the students and staff who witnessed such a traumatic event. Thank you to all colleagues, family, friends, hospital staff, the police and members of the community for their support, kindness and wishes during this difficult time.

' Her words have resonated widely, highlighting the bravery of teachers who put themselves in harm's way. Students and parents have since praised Mr Abdullah, with many describing him as a dedicated teacher who risked his life for others. One pupil wrote online: 'I'm a student that goes to that school and Mr Abdullah was the nicest teacher there. The fact he risked his life for two children he's only taught for a few months is truly great for everyone.

' Another simply added: 'We love Mr Abdullah. ' A parent said: 'It's very scary. My son said the science teacher was stabbed in the neck at the school. The government needs to do more to stop knife crime.

It's terrifying this could happen in a school.

' The incident has reignited debates about youth violence and the need for better security measures in educational institutions. Mr Abdullah joined the school in September 2024 as a science teacher, having previously studied clinical science at the University of Bradford after completing his education at Heckmondwike Grammar School. His swift actions likely prevented further injuries, and he is now being hailed as a hero.

Police said the injured teacher and the two pupils were all treated in hospital before being discharged. Chief Superintendent David Meeney, Commander for Manchester, said: 'Our local detectives have been investigating this incident at pace ever since we arrested a schoolgirl suspect on Tuesday morning. She remains in custody in Manchester.

' The case continues to develop, with the community rallying around the victims and calling for action to prevent such tragedies in the future





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School Stabbing Teacher Hero Attempted Murder Charge Knife Crime Manchester

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