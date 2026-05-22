Teacher on trial for abuse and murder of adopted baby

A 37-year-old teacher is accused of the abuse and murder of a 13-month-old baby who he and his partner were adopting. The accused, Jamie Varley, claims he took pictures of the baby to capture his life but denies making them as 'trophies' of abuse. Jon McGowan-Fazakerley, Varley's partner, denies charges related to the death of the baby. The case has shed light on the challenges faced by same-sex couples who adopt children. The baby died four days after the alleged abuse, and Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley are denied charges of murder, manslaughter, indecent assault, and cruelty.

A school teacher is on trial for the abuse and murder of a baby who he and his partner were adopting. The defendant Jamie Varley denies making pictures and videos of the abuse as 'trophies' but claims they were taken because he wanted to capture the baby's life.

Varley admitted to putting a soft toy under the baby to support him and said residue on cot bars was from the baby being sick. He also said bruising on the baby's body was due to him being 'clumsy' with 'almost daily falls'. The defendant showed regret over taking the pictures and staying quiet at crucial moments.

During the trial a video playback showed Varley being told of Preston's condition by the doctors while expressing a faith in Varley's parenthood despite initial reservations about his behavior and fitness in parenting a young child. Jon McGowan-Fazakerley, the partner of Varley, denies charges related to the death of the baby. The case occurred four days before the death, and Preston died from suffocation and a sexual assault according to a pathologist.

Varley read a statement saying he felt ashamed and that in that moment he felt Preston was safe, claiming he didn't mean to cause distress or harm to the baby. The trial came after an incident where Preston sustained a broken elbow, and during a home visit it seems Varley stayed quiet when the baby was injured and clearly in pain over the course of the following morning.

During a prior statement Varley admitted failing to seek medical attention, which added to concerns raised about his fitness to care for a baby.

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Same-Sex Parents Adoption Child Abuse Murder Trial

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