Teacher's boyfriend denies knowing what happened to baby boy who died

The boyfriend of a teacher accused of sexually abusing and murdering a baby boy has denied knowing what happened to the infant. John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, said he trusted his partner, Jamie Varley, 37, to care for their 13-month-old son, Preston Davey. McGowan-Fazakerley told jurors that Varley 'doted on' Preston and was 'kind and caring' towards him. However, the trial has already heard how Varley had confided in friends about having 'dark thoughts' about suffocating Preston and had asked a colleague for some of her anti-depressants. McGowan-Fazakerley said he was unaware of these incidents and believed Varley was coping well at home, with the support of his mother and friends.

The boyfriend of a teacher accused of sexually abusing and murdering a baby boy told jurors he never did anything to make him question the infant's safety.

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, said his partner, secondary school head of year Jamie Varley, 37, 'doted on' Preston Davey and was 'kind and caring' towards him. McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales manager for a finance company, said: 'He took to parenting like a duck to water. He cared for him, he was a very loving, affectionate father.

' Giving evidence for the first time at Preston Crown Court, McGowan-Fazakerley said: 'He (Varley) did everything right from what I saw. He was kind and caring towards him.

'He never did anything in my eyesight or when I was at home to make me think or question leaving this little boy with Jamie, that he's not going to be here anymore. ' McGowan-Fazakerley's barrister, Anne Whyte KC, said: 'It's said you should have foreseen the circumstances in which his death occurred?

' The defendant replied: 'If I had an instinct that my world was going to collapse in on itself that day (when Preston died), I wouldn't sit there and not do anything about it if I thought that anything was going to happen. 'I would have picked Preston up and I would have ran out of the house.

' But he then told the court he did not know what happened on the day Preston died - when he had left Varley alone with the 13-month-old to go to work and returned to find him in desperate need of medical attention. The trial has been told how, after returning home to Blackpool, McGowan-Fazakerley drove Preston on the one mile journey to Blackpool Victoria Hospital accompanied by Varley. McGowan-Fazakerley said: 'I trusted Jamie.

There was never a moment I would not trust him to care for him (Preston).

' He added: 'If I thought that Jamie or anybody for that matter who had a degree of responsibility for his care, did any of those things, I would have done something about it. I would have picked him up and removed him from that house.

' Tragic infant Preston Davey, who died aged just 13 months on July 27, 2023 He explained bruising visible on Preston's forehead in several photographs Varley had taken, McGowan-Fazakerley said he had seen the baby bang his head on 'numerous occasions' while playing. He said that he had noticed each time 'how quickly bruises can appear on his head'.

McGowan-Fazakerley said they both decided he should continue working as he was the higher earner, with Varley taking long-term parental leave from his school after Preston was placed with them at the end of March 2023. Apart from difficulties with Preston's sleep patterns, he said he believed his partner was coping well at home, had the support of his mother and was regularly going out rather than struggling.

'Preston was completely visible to our social worker, health workers, friends, the community. 'The struggles I was aware of were the struggles any parent has,' McGowan-Fazakerley added. 'I've been frustrated, Jamie's been frustrated but anger, not at all. ' He said he was unaware Varley had confided in friends of having 'dark thoughts', or had asked a colleague for some of her anti-depressants.

McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, left, with partner Jamie Varley outside hospital where Preston died The trial has already been told how a 'distressed and agitated' Varley turned up unannounced at the home of fellow teacher Janet Gee towards the end of June 2023, telling her he was having 'harmful thoughts' about suffocating Preston. McGowan-Fazakerley said he felt 'heartbroken' to hear of the incident. He said: 'She's got my telephone number, she's a friend.

Why on earth would she not pick up the phone and tell me or tell somebody that Jamie had that conversation. Nobody rang social services. Nobody did anything.

' But McGowan-Fazakerley said his partner became 'worried' about Preston's health after the first of three admissions to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on May 25, 2023, suffering a suspected seizure. The court heard he had further concerns related to his students being regraded for their school work, and an 'accusation' about his handling of money for the Year 11 Pro





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Teacher Baby Boy Murder Sexual Abuse Boyfriend Partner Trust Caring Dark Thoughts Anti-Depressants

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