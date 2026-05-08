Teacher Sacked Over Alleged Sexual Relationship with Pupil

A teacher at one of the most outstanding state schools in the country has been sacked over allegations of a sexual relationship with a young pupil. The woman was immediately fired over the reported inappropriate contact with a teenage boy at Chiswick School.

A teacher at one of the most outstanding state schools in the country has been sacked over allegations of a sexual relationship with a young pupil.

The woman was immediately fired over the reported inappropriate contact with a teenage boy at Chiswick School. She had been a popular staff member at the school, which is in an affluent area of west London and ranked in the top 3 per cent of schools in the country.

But it is understood that the boy, who is in his early teens, came forward to tell another staff member about contact from the teacher and showed messages from her which were of a sexual nature. After examining the boy's phone, senior staff immediately escalated the complaint, launching a formal internal investigation, culminating in the teacher being formally dismissed earlier this week





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teacher Sexual Relationship Pupil Allegations Dismissed Internal Investigation Chiswick School West London Top 3 Per Cent Of Schools In The Country Popular Staff Member Inappropriate Contact Messages Sexual Nature Boy Early Teens Came Forward Showed Messages Escalated The Complaint Formal Internal Investigation Formal Dismissal Letter Headteacher Parents Rumours Misinformation Gossip Speculation Sharing Unverified Information School Safeguarding Procedures Horribly Wrong

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