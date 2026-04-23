Teachers Banned After Boarding School Descends into Chaos

Four teachers at the Build-a-Future school in Lincolnshire have been banned from teaching after a shocking investigation revealed a pattern of abuse, neglect, and dangerous behavior during the 2020 lockdown. The teachers engaged in disturbing activities, including throwing projectiles at pupils, using dead animals in 'games', and subjecting children to emotional abuse.

A shocking investigation has revealed a pattern of deeply disturbing and unacceptable behavior at the Build-a-Future boarding school in Lincolnshire during the 2020 lockdown period.

Four teachers – headteacher Adam Webb, deputy headteacher Alison Simmons, woodwork teacher Thomas Hayward, and tutor Matthew Oyitch – have been banned from teaching following evidence of systemic abuse and neglect. The school, catering to children with complex needs who couldn't access mainstream education, descended into chaos under their leadership, with reports detailing a culture of bullying, intimidation, and dangerous activities. The misconduct, spanning from September 2020 to January 2021, included teachers engaging in bizarre and harmful 'games' with pupils.

These ranged from playing sports with dead animals – a dead pheasant and chicks were used as playthings – to deliberately throwing eggs and rocks at children. Teachers actively encouraged dangerous stunts, such as allowing pupils to climb onto a roof via a cherry picker without safety equipment, then pelting them with projectiles.

Beyond these alarming incidents, the investigation uncovered instances of severe emotional abuse, including racist slurs, derogatory name-calling ('donkey f*****s', 'spastics', 'window lickers'), and the shaming and mocking of vulnerable students. Specifically, Mr. Webb’s behavior towards one pupil was deemed 'borderline child cruelty' by the panel. The school grounds were also the site of reckless behavior, with daily bonfires fueled by aerosol cans thrown in for explosive effect, and pupils encouraged to participate in these dangerous acts.

The safeguarding lead, Alison Simmons, was found to have lied about witnessing events and failed to protect the children in her care. The scandal came to light after a whistleblower provided a comprehensive dossier of evidence to the police in January 2021, leading to arrests for assault and neglect. While criminal proceedings were ultimately dropped, the professional conduct hearings have resulted in all four teachers being barred from the profession.

The Build-a-Future school has since been sold, with the West Ashby site now operating as a storage facility. The East Heckington site continues to operate under new management, reportedly with significant improvements in standards. The details of the case paint a disturbing picture of a school environment where boundaries were non-existent, and the well-being of the children was disregarded. The actions of these teachers represent a profound betrayal of trust and a serious failure to uphold their professional responsibilities.

The investigation highlights the critical importance of robust safeguarding measures and the need for vigilance in protecting vulnerable children within educational settings. The long-term impact of this trauma on the students involved is likely to be significant, and the case serves as a stark warning about the potential consequences of unchecked abuse of power





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Abuse Neglect Boarding School Safeguarding Teacher Misconduct

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