Team news and lineup for Sunderland vs Man Utd's Premier League clash

This article provides an overview of the Manchester United team news and lineup for their upcoming Premier League clash with Sunderland. Gareth Southgate's men are without key players including Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko. With Champions League qualification secured, a fringe squad players are tipped to get minutes.

Casemiro is not in the matchday squad today. Manchester United 's Premier League clash with Sunderland comes up. Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko have been left out of the squad this time.

Sesko was forced off at half-time in the recent match against Liverpool. Speaking on Friday, Michael Carrick admitted the Slovenia international was a doubt for Saturday's game with the striker missing out on Wearside. Casemiro also misses out today, reported to be 'not ready' due to a minor issue. The Brazil international is expected to be available again next week.

Manuel Ugarte also misses out with a problem picked up in training. Sunderland vs Man Utd team news and lineup





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