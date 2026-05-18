Tech Abuse: The Weaponization of Everyday Devices in Domestic Violence

A surge in domestic abuse cases involves the misuse of everyday technology such as doorbell cameras, smart glasses, and mobile phones to secretly monitor and harass victims. Refuge reports a staggering rise in referrals for tech-related abuse, with instances of AI deepfakes, sextortion, and revenge porn becoming alarmingly common.

New research reveals that the growing prevalence of surreptitious filming and digital surveillance has become a pervasive tool for abusers to control and harass their victims.

Doorbell cameras, smart glasses, and smartphones enable individuals to capture images and monitor movements with alarming ease, often without their targets’ knowledge. According to Refuge, domestic abuse referrals involving technology soared by 207% from 2018 to 2024, with a further 62% increase between 2024 and 2025. The charity warns that technology is now being weaponized in the majority of domestic abuse cases.

UCL researchers uncovered disturbing cases where doorbell devices could livestream footage without clear indicators to those being recorded, leaving victims unaware they were under surveillance. Even more concerning, some smart home systems left no trace of unauthorized access, with blinking LEDs indicating only real-time monitoring. When the viewing stopped, no records or notifications remained, making it nearly impossible for individuals to verify if their cameras had been accessed without their consent.

The issue extends beyond surveillance, encompassing revenge porn, online harassment, and AI-generated deepfakes. Campaigns such as This Is Not Right, supported by Women's Aid, highlight the escalating wave of violence against women enabled by rapidly advancing technology. London Mayor Sadiq Khan labeled tech-facilitated abuse a global emergency, pledging to spearhead a concerted effort with survivors, advocates, and tech leaders. While a recent funding boost is a step in the right direction, survivors still face significant challenges in securing long-term support.

Major tech companies must adopt a safety-by-design approach to curb these growing abuses and protect users from unchecked exploitation





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Domestic Abuse Technology Deepfakes Surveillance Artificial Intelligence

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