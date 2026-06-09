Technology Executive Neil Muller Fatally Stabbed at His £2.5M Home; Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion

Neil Muller, CEO of Node4, died from stab wounds at his Claverdon residence. A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail. The victim was a prominent business leader and community figure in Warwickshire.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Neil Muller , a 54-year-old technology executive, at his country home in Claverdon , Warwickshire .

Muller suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest early on Sunday morning. Emergency services were called at 6:15 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene by 6:37 a.m. A 55-year-old woman from Birmingham was taken into custody at 7:33 a.m. on the same day. She has since been released on bail while the investigation continues. Warwickshire Police confirmed there is no wider risk to the public.

Muller lived in a gated, five-bedroom property valued at £2.5 million in an upmarket village near Stratford-upon-Avon. He had recently been appointed chief executive officer of Node4, a technology firm specializing in AI-focused managed services, ERP, CRM, and data analytics. The company expressed deep devastation over his loss, noting that despite his recent tenure, he had already made a significant impact with his energy and passion.

Prior to Node4, Muller spent seven years as head of MSP Digital Space and had served as CEO of telecoms firm Daisy, which faced a collapsed £1 billion sale. Beyond his corporate roles, Muller was actively involved in his community, notably as manager and sponsor of Claverdon Football Club. The club had recently announced his retirement from the assistant manager role but continued to praise his contributions, calling his appointment one of the best decisions the club ever made.

His death occurred the night after the team's end-of-season awards ceremony at the Red Lion pub, though it is unclear if he attended. Locals described the news as a profound shock and a great loss to the village. Muller was married with two children. His 81-year-old father, Brian, told the Daily Mail that the family was still waiting for information, having only received a brief phone call from police.

Additional details include Muller's participation in a 200-mile charity bike ride last year that raised over £60,000 for a Warwickshire children's charity, and a photo from Warwick Racecourse earlier this year celebrating a league and cup double with his football team. Police activity was observed at his home, with multiple vehicles present. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding his death





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Neil Muller Node4 Murder Investigation Claverdon Warwickshire

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