Ted Danson Reflects on Overwhelming 'Sex Symbol' Status During Cheers Fame

In a recent episode of his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, Ted Danson opened up about his initial shock and denial over being perceived as a 'sex symbol' during the peak of his Cheers fame. He recounted how he was oblivious to his allure, even when faced with intimate encounters, and how he eventually learned to accept the mantle. The actor also discussed his decision to leave Cheers after 11 seasons and highlighted his successful post-show career in film and television, including his current role in Netflix's A Man on the Inside.

Ted Danson rose to stardom while playing pro baseball player-turned-bar owner Sam Malone on the hit NBC sitcom Cheers from 1982 to 1993. Along with earning two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor among other accolades during the show's 11-season run, the role also turned Danson into a ' sex symbol .

' With his famous brunette coif and hunky 6foot2inch stature, Danson appeared on the cover of Playgirl twice in the 1980s and he still tops the list as one of the most iconic TV heartthrobs of all time. But the now-78-year-old actor confessed on Tuesday's episode of his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast that he was initially stunned when he learned that audiences found him 'sexy.

' He also revealed that his denial about his looks led to some 'naked' encounters with admirers at the height of his Cheers fame that took him by total surprise. The topic was brought up by podcast guest, Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter, when she asked Danson 'what happened when you figured out what a hottie you were.

' Ted Danson admitted on his podcast that he was initially stunned by his 'sex symbol' status in his Cheers heyday. Danson first credited his character Sam, who famously had an on-off romance with Diane Chambers (played by Shelley Long), being written to attract 'very sexy-looking women' as the reason people started perceiving him that way in real life.

'I won't go back too far because it's not necessary, but I was the guy who literally I would be, the women would be standing opposite me naked and I'd be going, "What? " I'd look over my shoulder and be like, "You mean me? "' he recalled of his obliviousness at the time. 'Literally, it took me until the second year of Cheers when I decided, "You know what?

Keep your mouth shut, Ted.

"' Danson explained that outside of working on set, whenever 'somebody would say something' about him being a sex symbol, he would catch himself wanting to argue back. 'I'd have to swallow it,' he said, reflecting that he felt people only found him 'so sexy and so funny' because of his Cheers character, as the sitcom often showed 'very sexy-looking women at Sam Malone and, "Wow, he's sexy.

"' After a while on the show, Danson learned to accept and embrace his sexiness. 'I got that mantle and I finally learned to keep my mouth shut. ' The actor ultimately decided to exit the NBC series after 11 years, a move he described as a leap off a cliff.

'I was changing for the better and working really hard at that, so I thought, "Might as well jump completely off the cliff,"' he recalled in a 2025 podcast episode. 'And a little bit of ... "If I don't leave now, I may not know if I could do anything else, and I want to see if I can do any other stuff. "' After Cheers ended in 1993, he expanded his career into film and other television projects.

His post-Cheers work includes the 1994 adventure comedy Pontiac Moon and the 1998 war epic Saving Private Ryan. On television, he starred in series such as Becker, Damages, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. From 2016 to 2020, he achieved renewed critical acclaim and award nominations for his role in the NBC fantasy comedy The Good Place.

Currently, he is working on the Netflix comedy A Man on the Inside, a project reuniting him with The Good Place creator Michael Schur. In the series, Danson plays Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired professor turned amateur private investigator. A third season of the show has been renewed, with a premiere expected sometime in 2027. In his personal life, Danson has been married to actress Mary Steenburgen, his third wife, since 1995





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