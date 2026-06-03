Ted Lasso Returns in August Amid Reports of On‑Set Tensions

AppleTV+ confirms a fourth season of Ted Lasso for August 5, while cast members reveal friction with creator‑star Jason Sudeikis over last‑minute script changes and a demanding work style.

The beloved AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso is set to return for a fourth season on August 5, but the behind‑the‑scenes atmosphere may be far less sunny than the show's on‑screen optimism.

In a recent conversation with Variety, actress Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, described an "ongoing love‑hate relationship" with creator‑star Jason Sudeikis. According to Waddingham, Sudeikis frequently rewrites scenes at the last minute, a habit that has caused tension among the cast and crew. The actress, 51, said the constant changes create a stressful working environment, even though she remains grateful for the opportunity to be part of a series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

She explained that while Sudeikis' passion for the material drives the show's quality, his hands‑on, perfectionist approach can leave collaborators feeling "never good enough" and struggling to keep up with the rapid script modifications. Multiple insiders speaking to the Daily Mail corroborated Waddingham's account, noting that Sudeikis has earned a reputation in Hollywood as a demanding figure.

Sources described the set of season three as "not a happy place," with actors and crew members frequently dealing with last‑minute script rewrites that pushed production into overdrive. The third season, originally slated to begin filming in September 2021, was delayed until March 2022, and scripts continued to be altered well into April. Those delays reportedly increased the season's budget by 20 to 30 percent.

Insiders also highlighted Sudeikis' strict work ethic: he adheres closely to contractual obligations, refuses surprise public appearances without payment, and only selects projects that align with his personal interests. This disciplined approach, while ensuring a high‑quality product, has also contributed to the perception of him as a difficult collaborator. Financial details add another layer to the story. A 2021 Hollywood Reporter report indicated that Sudeikis was earning roughly $1 million per episode for season three.

For the upcoming fourth season, sources claim his fee has risen to about $3 million per episode, reflecting both the show's commercial success and his heightened bargaining power. Beyond the professional realm, Sudeikis' personal life has remained in the public eye. The comedian‑actor, known for his decade‑long tenure on Saturday Night Live, previously dated actress Olivia Wilde; their split in 2020 made headlines, especially as Wilde later began a relationship with Harry Styles.

Despite these complexities, Sudeikis continues to collect accolades, having secured two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and two Emmys as an executive producer. Fans can look forward to the new season's release in August, even as the cast navigates the challenges posed by Sudeikis' exacting standards





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Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham On‑Set Tensions Season 4 Announcement

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