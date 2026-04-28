Ted Lasso Season Four Set to Premiere August 5, 2026, with New Coaching Challenge

The highly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV on August 5, 2026, with Ted taking on the challenge of coaching a second-division women’s football team. The season will unfold with weekly episodes released every Wednesday, concluding in October 2026. The core cast returns alongside several new faces, promising a fresh and exciting chapter in the beloved comedy-drama.

Fans of the heartwarming sports comedy -drama Ted Lasso have reason to celebrate as Apple TV has officially announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated fourth season.

After a three-year wait following the conclusion of season three in 2023, viewers will once again be able to enjoy the antics and inspiring leadership of Ted Lasso starting August 5, 2026. The show, which initially debuted in 2020 and quickly gained a devoted following, will return with a new format: episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday, culminating in a season finale in October 2026.

This staggered release strategy allows fans to savor each episode and engage in ongoing discussions about the unfolding storyline. The long hiatus has only amplified the excitement surrounding the new season, with social media platforms buzzing with anticipation following the release of the first official teaser trailer on YouTube. The fourth season marks a significant shift for the series, as Ted Lasso, portrayed once again by Jason Sudeikis, takes on a new coaching challenge.

He will be returning to Richmond, but this time to lead a second-division women’s football team. This change in focus promises a fresh dynamic and the opportunity to explore new themes within the beloved Ted Lasso universe. Alongside Sudeikis, the core cast will be reprising their roles, including Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

The ensemble will also be bolstered by several new additions, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, suggesting a broadened scope and expanded storylines. The official press release highlights the central theme of the season: Ted and his team will be encouraged to embrace risk and step outside their comfort zones, learning to 'leap before they look' and seize opportunities they previously wouldn't have considered.

This narrative arc hints at a season filled with personal growth, unexpected challenges, and the continued exploration of resilience and optimism. The teaser trailer, set to the upbeat tune of Mumford & Sons’ ‘Rubber Band Man,’ provides a glimpse into Ted’s new role and the energy of the women’s team. The trailer’s release immediately sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans expressing their overwhelming excitement and sharing their hopes for the upcoming season.

Comments ranged from enthusiastic declarations of anticipation – 'I need this ASAPPP!

' and 'SCREAMING UNCONTROLLABLY! ' – to more nuanced observations about the show’s direction, with some expressing cautious optimism after feeling season three had some uneven moments. The return of Ted Lasso is not just a continuation of a popular television show; it represents a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with audiences worldwide due to its positive message and relatable characters.

The question now remains: will Ted’s transition to coaching a women’s team elevate the show to new heights, or will it risk diluting the original magic that made Ted Lasso such a critical and commercial success? The upcoming season promises to answer that question and provide fans with another dose of the heartwarming and inspiring storytelling they have come to expect.

The show airs exclusively on Apple TV, and the conversation surrounding its return is already in full swing, with viewers eagerly debating the potential storylines and impact of this new chapter





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