Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head's Partner Sarah Fisher Dies After Cancer Battle

Sarah Fisher, partner of actor Anthony Head, has died after battling an aggressive form of cancer. She was a passionate animal rights advocate and the founder of Animal Centred Education.

The world mourns the loss of Sarah Fisher , the long-term partner of actor Anthony Head , known for his roles in Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who passed away on December 23rd last year at the age of 61. The devastating news was revealed at an inquest hearing, which confirmed that Fisher succumbed to anaplastic thyroid cancer, a particularly rare and aggressive form of the disease with a grim prognosis. The extremely rare gland cancer is one of the most lethal forms of the disease, with a five-year survival rate of less than five per cent. Fisher, an ardent animal rights campaigner, died at her home located at Tilley Farm, a sprawling 90-acre animal sanctuary situated near Timsbury, close to Bath. This marked the end of a 37-year relationship with Head, a veteran actor who rose to prominence in the iconic Nescafe Gold Blend adverts of the late 1980s, and experienced a career resurgence in recent years. Head's recent success, however, was also tragically mirrored by his role in the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso where he played a ruthless club owner, and even in the BBC favourite Motherland. In Motherland, his character played the husband of a character diagnosed with cancer, a cruel parallel to his real life experience. The family mourned the loss of Sarah Fisher , the sisters shared the sad news on New Year's Day, emphasizing the suddenness and shock of her passing.

In a touching tribute, Emily Head, known for her role in The Inbetweeners, and her sister Daisy, who appeared in the US drama Guilt, shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing the profound impact their mother had on their lives and the world. In a joint statement, the sisters conveyed the shock and sadness that accompanied their mother's passing, highlighting her extraordinary qualities of kindness and talent. They emphasized the deep void her absence has created and celebrated the legacy she leaves behind, expressing their wish that she had been granted more time to share her wisdom and brilliance. Fisher's daughters fondly remembered her impact on the lives of many, and her profound influence on those she encountered, and she will be missed greatly. The family also expressed their appreciation for the support of her friends, colleagues, and collaborators. Fisher's unwavering dedication to animal welfare was a defining aspect of her life. She was a long-term ambassador and fosterer for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and a patron of several charities, including Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary in North Somerset. She also founded Animal Centred Education (ACE), an innovative approach she developed to improve animal welfare and training, ensuring animals get the help they need. The family announced that Fisher did not want a funeral, instead inviting people to pay tribute to her online, and vowed that ACE would continue in her memory.

Tributes from those who knew and loved Sarah Fisher poured in, reflecting her extraordinary impact. Holly Hedge founder Pauline Leeson described Fisher as a 'wonderful' advocate for animals, while world-renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell, described her as a dear and treasured friend. Stilwell emphasized Fisher's fierce love for her family and her unyielding commitment to animal well-being. Both women highlighted Fisher's exceptional ability to positively influence the lives of countless animals and people. Fisher was seen as a light in the animal welfare world. The tributes from the family and close friends all emphasized Fisher's commitment, dedication, passion, and advocacy of animal welfare. Her legacy will live on through the continued work of ACE and the countless lives she touched. Her passion for helping and improving animal welfare made her a leading voice in animal welfare education and care





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Anthony Head Sarah Fisher Cancer Animal Welfare Ted Lasso

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