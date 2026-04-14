Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head's Partner Sarah Fisher Dies of Cancer

Sarah Fisher, partner of actor Anthony Head, has died from anaplastic thyroid cancer. A dedicated animal rights campaigner, Fisher was a patron of several charities and founded Animal Centred Education (ACE).

The world mourns the loss of Sarah Fisher , the long-term partner of actor Anthony Head , who has died after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. An inquest hearing revealed that Ms. Fisher, a dedicated animal rights campaigner, passed away at her home on December 23 last year. She was 61 years old. Ms. Fisher lived at Tilley Farm, a 90-acre animal sanctuary near Timsbury, close to Bath, where she spent 37 years with Mr. Head. Head, renowned for his roles in the Nescafé Gold Blend adverts and his recent success in the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and the BBC favorite Motherland, shared two daughters, Emily and Daisy, with Ms. Fisher. In a poignant parallel, Head's character in Motherland experienced a similar cancer diagnosis to the one that claimed his partner's life.

The family expressed their profound grief, stating that Ms. Fisher's death came with very little warning and left a significant void in their lives and the lives of those she impacted. The sisters, Emily and Daisy, shared a joint statement on New Year's Day, expressing their immense shock and sorrow, and highlighting their mother's extraordinary kindness, talent, and unique spirit. They emphasized her profound impact on countless lives, both human and animal, and expressed their pride in the legacy she leaves behind. Her daughters also mentioned that she didn't want a funeral and invited people to pay tribute to her online, vowing to continue her work through ACE in her memory.

Ms. Fisher was a passionate advocate for animal welfare, dedicating her life to improving the lives of animals through her work. She founded Animal Centred Education (ACE), an innovative approach to enhance animal welfare and training, and was also a long-term ambassador and fosterer for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, in addition to being a patron of several charities, including Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary in North Somerset. The Holly Hedge founder, Pauline Leeson, expressed her shock and sorrow at the passing of such a dedicated animal advocate, highlighting Ms. Fisher's tireless work and positive impact on the animal kingdom. She was known for her tireless work helping animals. Her dedication extended beyond her sanctuary, as she actively participated in various initiatives aimed at improving animal welfare. Ms. Fisher's unwavering commitment to animal welfare and her genuine compassion made her a respected figure in the animal rights community, and her loss has been deeply felt by those who knew her and those who benefited from her efforts. Her passing leaves a significant void in the lives of her family, friends, colleagues, and the animal community she tirelessly supported. The legacy she leaves behind is one of compassion, dedication, and a lasting commitment to improving the lives of animals.

Tributes have poured in from various sources, including Victoria Stilwell, a world-renowned dog trainer and TV personality, who described Ms. Fisher as a dear and treasured friend. Stilwell emphasized Ms. Fisher's unwavering dedication to animal well-being and her irreplaceable presence in the world. The impact of Sarah Fisher extends far beyond her immediate circle, touching the lives of countless animals and individuals through her tireless advocacy and innovative approach to animal welfare. Her legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to champion animal rights and contribute to a more compassionate world. Her work with Animal Centred Education (ACE) will live on, ensuring that her innovative methods continue to improve the lives of animals. The tributes highlight Ms. Fisher's warmth, kindness, and her ability to touch the lives of so many. Her commitment to improving animal welfare was evident in her work and the lasting impact she left on the lives of both humans and animals. She was a true advocate for those who could not speak for themselves and her memory will live on through the continued efforts of those who were touched by her work. Ms. Fisher's passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those we love, while continuing to champion the causes they held dear.





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