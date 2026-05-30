Ted McGinley Reveals Penny Residual Checks Despite Decades of TV Work

Veteran actor Ted McGinley joins other TV stars in revealing shockingly low residual payments, highlighting the financial disparity in Hollywood syndication.

The financial realities of Hollywood syndication continue to surprise fans as another veteran actor reveals the modest residuals he receives from decades of television work.

Ted McGinley, whose career includes memorable roles on Happy Days, The Love Boat, and Married... With Children, has disclosed that he receives residual checks as low as one penny from the reruns of these classic shows. The 67-year-old actor shared with Page Six that he has a whole stack of such checks, each made out for the grand total of one cent. He explained that residuals typically step down over time, eventually becoming insignificant.

Despite the minuscule amounts, McGinley noted that he has been receiving residuals consistently due to his extensive body of work spanning the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. While he does not bother cashing the penny checks, he admitted that he will deposit those amounting to around two dollars, laughing that even $1.89 is worth depositing.

McGinley's revelation adds to a growing list of television stars who have opened up about the surprisingly low residual payments they receive years after their shows first aired. For instance, Andrew Keegan from 10 Things I Hate About You and 7th Heaven jokingly mentioned receiving one-cent checks that cost more to mail than they are worth. Danny Pintauro from Who's The Boss, now an Amazon delivery driver, said he gets only five to six cents per episode.

Jodie Sweetin from Full House once revealed a residual payment of just one penny. These anecdotes underscore the vast disparity between the fortunes of top-tier stars from mega-hits and the vast majority of actors who earn modest amounts from syndication. Fans reacted strongly to McGinley's disclosure on social media, with one commenting that his revelation is a reminder that not all fame equals financial security.

Another echoed that appearing on a hit TV show does not automatically guarantee lifelong wealth, and the entertainment industry is often far less glamorous financially than people imagine. This sentiment is particularly striking when contrasted with the enormous residuals earned by the cast of Friends. Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she and her co-stars still rake in an astonishing $20 million a year in residuals from the show's global syndication.

The Friends cast famously negotiated their salaries together, earning $22,500 per episode in the first season and eventually $1 million each in the final seasons, plus a $2.5 million reunion special. Kudrow expressed that their residual income reflects the show's enduring success and quality, acknowledging the genius of the late Matthew Perry. The juxtaposition of McGinley's penny checks and the Friends cast's millions highlights the unpredictable nature of Hollywood residuals.

Residuals are calculated based on complex formulas involving the show's distribution rights, the actor's contract, and the number of airings. While some actors like Ray Romano from Everybody Loves Raymond reportedly earn up to $18 million annually in syndication, many others receive minimal amounts that barely cover the cost of cashing them.

McGinley's story serves as a reminder that the financial rewards of a long acting career can vary dramatically, leaving many actors with only a stack of penny checks as a token of their past success. The disparity also raises questions about the fairness of residual structures in an era where streaming platforms are changing how content is monetized. As more actors come forward with their meager residuals, the conversation about equitable compensation in the entertainment industry continues to grow





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ted Mcginley TV Residuals Hollywood Finances Syndication Friends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madonna Reveals JFK Jr. Was the Best Lover She Ever Had in Candid InterviewIn a surprise confession during a Grindr interview, Madonna stated that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best lover she had ever had, shedding light on their brief late-1980s romance while she was still married to Sean Penn. The revelation stunned the panel and reignited discussion about the relationship, which ended amid reported disapproval from JFK Jr.'s mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Read more »

BBC Brings Back Penny Smith in Daytime TV Ratings Battle With ITVPenny Smith returns to daytime television with a feature on Morning Live investigating EU fingerprint scanner chaos, as the BBC intensifies its ratings war against ITV's This Morning.

Read more »

Bruce Willis' Broadway Co-Star Laurie Metcalf Reveals Actor's Generosity Amid Aphasia BattleBruce Willis was hailed as 'an incredibly generous man' by his Broadway co-star Laurie Metcalf, amid his ongoing battle with aphasia and dementia. Metcalf shared an anecdote about how Willis arranged for her and her son to enjoy a seafood dinner on him at Nobu.

Read more »

'Business as usual' as newco takes over at administration-hit Ayrshire firmA leaked memo reveals 'structural change' at airport-based engineering firm.

Read more »