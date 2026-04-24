Teddi Mellencamp Expresses Frustration Over Doctor's Refusal of Weight Loss Drugs During Cancer Battle

Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp shared her disappointment on her podcast after her doctor denied her request for GLP-1 medications while she undergoes treatment for stage 4 melanoma, sparking a conversation about patient autonomy and quality of life.

Teddi Mellencamp , known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her work as a health and wellness coach, has publicly discussed her frustration with her doctor's refusal to prescribe GLP-1 medications while she battles stage 4 melanoma.

Mellencamp, 44, revealed on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, co-hosted with Dolores Catania, that she inquired about using these weight loss drugs after experiencing weight gain as a side effect of steroid treatments related to her cancer care. She expressed feeling disheartened by her doctor’s denial, stating a somewhat exasperated ‘Let me live! ’ and questioning the advice to ‘live your best life’ when a desired treatment option is unavailable.

The conversation highlighted the complex emotional and physical challenges Mellencamp faces as she navigates a serious illness and its impact on her body image and overall well-being. Catania responded with support, even suggesting alternative avenues for obtaining the medication, though also advising caution. Mellencamp’s cancer journey began with a stage 2 melanoma diagnosis in 2022, leading to over 17 surgeries over two years. The disease unfortunately progressed to stage 4 in early 2025, metastasizing to her brain and lungs.

Despite this grim diagnosis, Mellencamp has shown remarkable resilience, and in October 2025, she received encouraging news that scans showed ‘no detectable cancer. ’ However, she continues to undergo immunotherapy treatments, acknowledging the significant toll these medications and therapies take on her body. Recently, she experienced a severe adverse reaction to a new medication, developing Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare and serious skin disorder. This latest setback underscores the unpredictable nature of her health battle and the ongoing challenges she faces.

The podcast discussion about GLP-1s reveals a desire to regain some control over her physical well-being amidst these difficulties, and a frustration with perceived limitations imposed by medical advice. The exchange between Mellencamp and Catania also touched upon the broader topic of end-of-life care and the right to make personal choices regarding treatment.

Catania’s somewhat flippant suggestion that Mellencamp could ‘go do some coke’ if her doctor was so restrictive, while intended as dark humor, highlights a sentiment that patients should have agency over their own bodies and be allowed to pursue options that might improve their quality of life, even if those options are unconventional. Mellencamp’s openness about her struggles, including her weight gain, her desire for GLP-1s, and her recent health complications, resonates with many who are navigating chronic illness and treatment.

Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of patient advocacy, open communication with healthcare providers, and the emotional complexities of living with cancer. The situation also sparks a conversation about the accessibility and ethical considerations surrounding GLP-1 medications, which have become increasingly popular for weight loss but are not without potential risks and side effects





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Read more »