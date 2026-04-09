Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Dating While Battling Stage 4 Cancer

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp shares details about her new romance and her fight against stage 4 cancer, offering a candid look at dating, treatment, and personal reflections.

Teddi Mellencamp , the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has opened up about her dating life while bravely battling stage 4 cancer . In a recent and candid interview, Mellencamp shared details about her blossoming romance with a new, unidentified man she affectionately refers to as Derek. This comes after she was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later spread to her lungs and brain.

The interview, conducted on her podcast Two Ts in a Podcast, provided insights into the challenges and joys of dating while navigating such a serious health condition. Mellencamp highlighted the complexities of juggling new relationships with the responsibilities of parenthood, given that both she and Derek have children living at home. She emphasized the slow and careful approach she's taking with this new relationship, a departure from her past experiences. Mellencamp's openness offers a glimpse into her personal life, illustrating her resilience and courage in the face of adversity. She is co-parenting her children Slate, Cruz, and Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, alongside his daughter Bella, who they co-parent with his ex, Christina Mecklenburg.\Mellencamp further discussed her current health status and treatment regimen. She revealed that she is still undergoing immunotherapy treatments, which cause significant side effects for three weeks out of every month. Despite these challenges, she remains optimistic. Mellencamp mentioned that she had 'no detectable cancer' in her body as recently as last October, following treatments including radiation and several surgeries to remove melanomas and brain tumors. She has one more year of immunotherapy treatments. The conversation with her co-host Tamra Judge also touched upon how Derek is handling her cancer diagnosis. Mellencamp described him as positive and logical, finding solace in his ability to make her laugh. Her recent date with Derek exemplifies her attempt to live life to the fullest. They had an early dinner at Craig's, and then Derek inquired if she wanted to visit a speakeasy. Mellencamp added how she felt horrible in the following morning as a consequence of the immunotherapy. This openness provides a window into the ongoing journey of Mellencamp, revealing the emotional and physical impact of her cancer diagnosis.\Adding to the complexities of her life, Mellencamp's past experiences were also touched upon. She admitted to having done things that hurt others in the past, seemingly referring to the alleged affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröeder. The affair reportedly led to the breakdown of her marriage to Edwin Arroyave. She also mentioned how she has never spoken of the affair for the sake of her kids. This revelation underscored the interconnectedness of her past actions and present circumstances, as she continues to come to terms with the consequences and the emotional toll they have taken. Her reflections on her past demonstrate her journey towards self-awareness and healing. While speaking with Jamie Kern Lima, Mellencamp did confirm she hurt other people in the past, and she stated how her actions hurt her heart. She ponders on whether or not the cancer is 'her payback', as Mellencamp believes in karma and the balance of the universe. Mellencamp's candid sharing provides a relatable account of her life's journey, filled with its highs and lows, and the ongoing quest to find peace and happiness despite the challenges that life brings





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