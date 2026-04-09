Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Dating While Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Former Real Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp shares insights into her dating life and how her new partner is supporting her through her stage 4 cancer battle, providing a candid look at her personal life.

Teddi Mellencamp , the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has opened up about her dating life while navigating stage 4 cancer in a remarkably candid interview. Mellencamp, who has been battling melanoma since 2022, which later spread to her lungs and brain, is currently involved in a new relationship with a man she refers to as 'Derek.' This marks a significant shift for Mellencamp, who is taking things slowly, a departure from her past dating patterns.

The 44-year-old shared insights into her new romance during a recent episode of her Two Ts in a Podcast. She described the complexities of dating as a parent, with both her and her new partner having children at home. Mellencamp is co-parenting her children Slate, Cruz, and Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, along with his daughter Bella. Their Encino marital home, valued at $6.5 million, continues to be shared by the former couple, even though they paused their divorce proceedings due to her health concerns.\Mellencamp's interview also delved into how her new partner, Derek, is handling her cancer diagnosis. She revealed that he is a positive and logical person, and importantly, he makes her laugh. She recounted a recent date where they enjoyed an early dinner and considered a visit to a speakeasy. Mellencamp, who is still undergoing immunotherapy treatments, admitted to feeling terrible for three weeks out of the month. She has one more year of treatments. Mellencamp shared that as recently as last October, after radiation and surgeries, she had 'no detectable cancer' in her body. The former reality star has undergone several surgeries to remove melanomas on her back and tumors on her brain. This positive update came after a period of intense treatment. In August 2024, she also discussed past actions during an interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. Mellencamp acknowledged making choices that hurt others. She has openly questioned whether her past actions contributed to her illness. Mellencamp is also an avid equestrian, and her past marriage to Arroyave, which lasted 13 years, ended amidst rumors of an affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröeder.\The context of Mellencamp’s current relationship is intertwined with her ongoing health battle and complex family dynamics. Mellencamp’s health journey has been well-documented. She was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later metastasized. Her openness about the disease and its impact on her life reflects her willingness to share her experiences with fans. The news of her diagnosis and treatment has been met with both sympathy and support. The discussion on her podcast offers a view into her personal life, illustrating the challenges of dating while coping with a severe illness and the joys of finding companionship. Mellencamp is navigating both her personal life and her battle with cancer with remarkable transparency. Her willingness to share her story highlights a life full of challenges and the human need for connection and love, even amidst personal hardship. She openly discussed the emotional impact of her past actions on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, reflecting on whether her past actions led to her illness. Mellencamp shared she has felt that her actions were some form of payback for the actions in her past





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