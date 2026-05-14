Tee Times and Preview for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

World number one Scottie Scheffler aims to defend his title while Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth chase major glory in the 108th PGA Championship.

The prestigious 108th PGA Championship is set to commence at the stunning Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, bringing together the finest talents in professional golf .

All eyes are firmly fixed on Scottie Scheffler, the reigning champion and current world number one, who enters the tournament as the overwhelming favorite. Scheffler is looking to defend his title and secure his fifth major victory, following a dominant performance a year ago at the Quail Hollow Club where he finished five shots clear of the field.

Having faced a string of near-misses recently, including a second-place finish at The Masters behind Rory McIlroy, Scheffler is motivated to make history. If he succeeds, he will become the first golfer to win back-to-back PGA Championships since the legendary Brooks Koepka achieved the feat in 2019.

His position in the late-early half of the draw for the first two days ensures that the galleries will be buzzing as he attempts to maintain his grip on the world ranking and the Wanamaker Trophy. On the opposite end of the draw, Rory McIlroy is embarking on a quest for his second successive major title.

Fresh from his success at The Masters last month, the Northern Irishman returns to a tournament where he has already tasted victory twice in the past. However, the spotlight is not solely on McIlroy, as he finds himself in one of the most anticipated groupings of the opening round. He is paired with Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm and the talented Jordan Spieth.

For Spieth, the stakes are incredibly high; a victory here would allow him to complete the career Grand Slam, a feat reserved for the absolute elite of the game. This 'marquee threeball' is scheduled to tee off at 8.40am local time on Thursday, promising an electric atmosphere as three of the game's biggest stars battle for an early advantage. The opening round tee times reveal a field packed with intensity and strategic pairings.

Beyond the main headlines, other heavyweights are positioned to make a significant impact. For instance, the group featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, and Rickie Fowler is expected to provide high-drama long-driving and precision play. Similarly, the grouping of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Tyrrell Hatton represents a collision of power and experience, with Koepka looking to reclaim his dominance in this particular major.

The draw also integrates a variety of international talent, from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Korea's Sungjae Im to Europe's Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, ensuring a global representation of the sport's best. Adding to the prestige of the event is the inclusion of the Corebridge Financial Team, which consists of twenty PGA of America Golf Professionals. These professionals bring a unique level of skill and determination to the tournament, competing alongside the stars of the PGA Tour.

The logistics of the first round are spread across two starting points, with some players beginning on Hole One and others on Hole Ten, to manage the flow of the tournament and the crowds. The schedule is tight, with tee times ranging from the early morning hours to late afternoon, ensuring that golf fans are treated to a full day of world-class competition.

Every shot at Aronimink will be scrutinized, as the course's challenging layout tests both the mental fortitude and the technical precision of the players. For fans unable to attend the event in Pennsylvania, comprehensive coverage is available via Sky Sports Golf. The broadcast schedule is designed to capture every critical moment, with live coverage beginning at 12.30pm on Thursday and Friday, continuing well past midnight to account for the time difference.

As the tournament progresses into the weekend, the tension will mount, with Saturday's third round starting at 3pm and the final showdown on Sunday beginning at 4pm. The broadcast will remain live until the final putt is holed and the champion is crowned. With a field this competitive and a course as demanding as Aronimink, the 108th PGA Championship is poised to be a historic event in the annals of professional golf





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