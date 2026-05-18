Teen actress's family slams driver who appeared in BBC documentary about her death

The devastated family of a teen actress killed in a crash have slammed the driver after she agreed to appear in a BBC doc about the tragedy. Abbey Ridgway, 26, left 19-year old passenger Rosa Taylor with fatal injuries after she pulled out at a road and veered into the path of a tipper truck.

THE devastated family of a teen actress killed in a crash have slammed the driver after she agreed to appear in a BBC doc about the tragedy.

Abbey Ridgway, 26, left 19-year old passenger Rosa Taylor with fatal injuries after she pulled out at a road and veered into the path of a tipper truck. While Ridgway’s boyfriend Aaron Ormesher was being treated in hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, the couple were filmed for an episode of the show Emergency 24/7. But Rosa’s family only found about about the show nine months later when Ridgway appeared in court over the tragic crash.

‘I don’t know the full details of what will be shown in this documentary but apparently the background of the accident and Rosa’s death will be mentioned. While this may be seen to be in the public domain, I can confirm that I have never been asked for my consent or been informed until now which is over nine months later.

I feel consenting to this is insensitive to myself, Rosa’s family and friends, and has already created an additional and unnecessary burden of stress. And that is before the programme is aired. ’ But Fraser Livesey, defending, said Aaron chose to do the show ‘in tribute to the treatment he had been given’. He added: ‘It was Mr Ormesher, as he was entitled to, and nothing to do with Miss Ridgway.

’ The tragedy took place in July last year after Rosa had secured a place and scholarship to attend a prestigious drama school in London. Her boyfriend Aaron Ormesher and Rosa to Corsham Library near Swindon where the actress was due to star in the musical JPs heard she failed to look properly as she pulled out of a side street into the path of a Skania HGV.

Rosa, who was in the back seat and apparently not wearing a seatbelt, died of her injuries at the scene. Aaron, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered serious life changing injuries including a brain injury. Prosecutor Heather Bell said: ‘It could possibly be argued that it is dangerous driving at the junction. It appears she looked one way and perhaps not the other way and has gone straight in front of the tipper lorry.

’ Multiple statements were taken from witnesses at the scene and all confirmed the driver of the lorry was so near to the junction there was no way he could have avoided the collision. Ridgway admitted causing death by dangerous driving but was spared a jail term and was instead handed a two-year driving ban.

District Judge Jack McGarva told her: ‘You were driving what can be a lethal weapon and a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, a very exciting life ahead of her, never got to see it. She never got the chance to fulfill her potential. You have to live with that and of course her family have to live with that as well.

You have to bear the responsibility for the rest of your life that you killed somebody. ’ Described by her family as a natural-born performer ‘from birth’, Rosa grew up playing leading roles at the Artz Centre in Skelmersdale and went on to study musical theatre at the She had performed with Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre in productions such as Legally Blonde: The Musical and had recently also performed at the Liverpool Playhouse.

She had secured a place at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London and was due to start her course in September 2025. Her dad Gareth said: ‘The timing of Rosa’s death when she was literally on top of the world with so much in front of her and after working so hard towards her dreams has been very difficult to take. It is heartbreaking to know that she never got to fulfill those dreams that her talent truly deserved it.

’ I’m certain Abbey had no intention of causing the accident and I’m sure she’s very sorry it happened. But the thing that really plays on my mind is the fact that I only approved of Rosa going to for the shows was based on the fact that Aaron was driving, as I know he is a relatively experienced driver. Abbey on the other hand had passed her test within 12 months of this incident I believe and was inexperienced.

I would never have approved of an inexperienced driver driving Rosa around in an unfamiliar area, which is what happened





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