Teen Brothers Rescue Mother and Son from Flooded Florida Home

Twelve-year-old Nikoa Pastorius and his mother Brittany Grant were trapped by historic floods in Palm Bay. Teen brothers Lucas and Jonah Marshall executed a daring paddleboard rescue of the victims and their dogs.

Seventeen-year-old Lucas Marshall and fifteen-year-old Jonah Marshall rescued Brittany Grant and her eleven-year-old son, Nikoa Pastorius, from rising floodwaters in Palm Bay, Florida. The dramatic rescue took place last week in Brevard County, where historic rainfall had begun the previous Monday.

The teenagers used a borrowed paddleboard and kayak to navigate the submerged streets and reach the isolated home. They successfully extracted Grant, Pastorius, and their three rescue dogs from a kitchen counter that had become their only refuge above the two-foot deep water.

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Critical Triggers and Electrical Safety Risks

Brittany Grant faced a perilous situation when her home began flooding rapidly, forcing her and her son to shelter on the kitchen counter. The water levels rose quickly, submerging most of the living space and trapping the family along with their pets.

Grant was unable to turn off the home's electricity due to the severe risk of electrocution. She contacted Florida Power & Light for assistance, but the utility company informed her that they could not disconnect the power remotely.

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With the water continuing to rise, Grant called 911 three times without receiving a successful response. She posted a video on social media asking for help, which caught the attention of the Marshall brothers who live in the same neighborhood.

The Mechanics of the Emergency Response

Lucas Marshall and Jonah Marshall saw the social media post and immediately decided to attempt a rescue operation. They borrowed a paddleboard and a kayak from a neighbor to brave the dangerous flood conditions in the area.

Upon reaching the house, the brothers prioritized rescuing the eleven-year-old boy first. Lucas helped Pastorius onto the paddleboard while actively engaging him in conversation to keep his mind off the terrifying situation.

Lucas told Click Orlando that he asked the boy questions about his name and school life to provide a mental distraction. He noted that while the situation was nerve-wracking, the physical ability to help was a driving factor in their actions.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Immediate Outcomes

Jonah Marshall provided his own account of the events, stating that the family was clearly in danger and that they did not hesitate to help. He emphasized to Click Orlando that they simply saw people in trouble and acted without overthinking the decision.

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After the rescue, Grant and her son stayed with a friend until it was safe to return to their property. Grant expressed immense gratitude for the aid she received, noting that she was safe and dry along with her son and the three dogs.

She acknowledged the long road to recovery ahead but remained optimistic. The successful extraction of all five individuals from the rising waters marked the end of the immediate life-threatening crisis.

Long-Term Damage and Community Fundraising Efforts

As the floodwaters subsided over the week, Grant and her son returned to their home to assess the extensive damage. They discovered that their furniture was irreparably damaged and most of their belongings were destroyed by the water.

The interior of the house required complete gutting to prevent mold and structural issues. According to Grant's friend, Lisa Darmana, four feet of drywall had to be removed throughout the entire home to restore the property.

Darmana started a fundraiser on behalf of Grant to assist with the financial burden. The money raised is intended to cover the costs of repairs and to replace everything that was taken by the flood, supporting the family's recovery process.