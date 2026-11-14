Teen Burglar Levi King Jailed for Electric Bike Theft

Levi King sentenced to prison for burglary after stealing a £2,000 electric bike from a friend's home in Bramley, with videos found on his iPhone.

A teenage burglar named Levi King has been jailed after breaking into a home in Bramley during the early hours of the morning to steal a high-value electric bike. The crime occurred at approximately 1.55 am when the sound of a barking dog woke the female occupant of the house, prompting her son to investigate the disturbance downstairs. He discovered that the back door and window had been left open, leading to the discovery of the theft.

Crime Details and Evidence Found

King was found to have conducted an untidy search of the property, but the only item taken was a £2,000 electric bike that had been left charging in the living room. The court heard that the teenager was known to the victim's family, establishing a personal connection to the burglary target. Police arrested King several weeks later when they located him hiding under bunk beds at his residence on Fairfield Hill in Bramley.

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Upon seizing King's iPhone, authorities discovered three video recordings of the stolen electric bike, providing clear digital evidence of the crime. During his arrest, King gave a no-comment interview to the police, declining to provide an immediate statement. The physical evidence and the video recordings played a significant role in confirming his involvement in the break-in and subsequent theft.

Criminal History and Background

Levi King arrives before the court with a substantial and troubling record of previous offending behavior. He has 14 previous convictions spanning 28 different offences, which include multiple instances of theft, handling stolen goods, going equipped for stealing, and dangerous driving. This extensive history of criminal activity highlights a persistent pattern of behavior that has continued to escalate over time.

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Sam Roxborough, acting as King's mitigation representative, presented details about the teenager's challenging upbringing to the court. He explained that King was kicked out of school in year nine and struggled significantly with reading and writing skills throughout his education. The defense also highlighted that King had a difficult childhood, noting that his own father was frequently involved with the justice system and was described as being in and out of prison.

Judicial Decision and Consequences

Having been remanded in custody since October 22, King had ample time to reflect on his situation before his sentencing. Mr Roxborough reported that King had told him the experience had been a real eye opener and that he had felt completely lost during his detention. Despite these personal struggles and the lack of serious convictions on his record prior to this specific offense, the judicial system determined that further leniency was not an option.

Judge Ray Singh delivered a stern warning to Levi King, emphasizing that the time for alternative punishments had passed. The judge stated clearly that there comes a time when a defendant must go to prison for their actions. He noted that rather than taking the help offered by the community, King had gone on to commit more serious matters and had failed to comply with community orders.

The court concluded that previous community punishments had clearly failed to deter King from engaging in criminal behavior. As a result, the decision was made to impose a custodial sentence to address the severity of the burglary and the repeated nature of his offenses. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences faced by young offenders who ignore rehabilitation opportunities.

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The conviction adds to the long list of legal issues Levi King has accumulated over his short life. With a record of 28 offences across 14 convictions, his path into the criminal justice system has been marked by repeated failures to adhere to legal standards. The jail term is intended to provide a significant intervention in his ongoing pattern of offending.