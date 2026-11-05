Teen Charged in Spirit Halloween Shooting Had Prior Arrest Record Before Release

Monte Smith, 17, faces murder charges for killing a pregnant mother and wounding six others at a California Spirit Halloween store. Prosecutors seek adult court trial citing his prior release after a 2025 school shooting arrest.

A tragic and senseless mass shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, has shocked the community and raised serious questions about the juvenile justice system and public safety protocols.

Monte Smith, a 17-year-old minor, is currently facing severe criminal charges after allegedly killing Constance Hages, a 31-year-old pregnant mother of four, and injuring six other innocent victims on October 31, 2026. The incident occurred inside the Spirit Halloween store located within the Solano Town Center, where Smith allegedly entered the premises and opened fire.

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While investigators believe Smith may have initially targeted a specific individual, the gunfire indiscriminately hit Ms. Hages and six others, resulting in one fatality and multiple critical injuries. This devastating event has reignited intense debate regarding how the judicial system handles repeat juvenile offenders and whether adequate measures are in place to prevent future tragedies involving minors with violent histories.

Prior Arrest Record Involving Gunfire

It has come to light that Monte Smith had a prior arrest record involving a separate incident of gunfire in a high school parking lot that took place after school hours in 2025. According to reports from FOX News and Fairfield Police, Smith was arrested for that earlier incident, sentenced, and subsequently released back into the community. This prior history of violence has become a central point in the prosecution's case against the teenager.

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The Solano County District Attorney's Office has emphasized Smith's criminal record as a primary justification for seeking to move his case from juvenile to adult court. Prosecutors argue that due to the extreme seriousness of the current crimes, Smith's documented criminal history, and the ongoing threat he poses to public safety, he should remain detained without bond.

Prosecutors Seek Adult Court Trial

The DA's office stated that they would vigorously argue for Smith to remain in custody, citing the need to protect the community from further potential violence. Smith is currently facing two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and various firearm enhancements, which could lead to a significantly longer prison sentence if convicted in adult court.

The immediate aftermath of the shooting saw a massive emergency response, with ambulances and police crews rushing to the scene to aid the victims. As of the most recent updates, four of the six surviving victims remain hospitalized. One 19-year-old male patient is reported to be in critical condition, while a 16-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, and a 32-year-old male are in stable condition.

Suspect Apprehended After Fleeing Scene

The investigation was aided significantly by a school resource officer who recognized Smith from surveillance footage of the store, identifying him as a former student and immediately notifying law enforcement. Smith fled the scene but was apprehended shortly thereafter. In the wake of the tragedy, the family of Constance Hages has begun the heartbroken process of mourning their loss. Her aunt, Clanisha Morton, established a GoFundMe campaign to support Hages's four children and grieving parents.

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The family has described the loss as creating an overwhelming void, expressing deep love for Hages and asking for compassion and prayers. As the legal proceedings move forward with an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for November 4, the community remains in shock, grappling with the reality that a young person with a known violent past was allowed back on the streets before committing this horrific act.