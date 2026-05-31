Teen Charged with Murder After Machete Attack at Hackney House Party

A 16‑year‑old has been charged with the murder of 15‑year‑old Brayan David Saldarriaga following a stabbing at a house party in Hackney. Police appeal for witnesses after a machete‑wielding assailant fled the scene.

A teenage suspect has been formally charged with the murder of a 15‑year‑old boy after a violent incident at a house party in Hackney on the evening of 25 May.

The suspect, who is 16 years old, was taken into custody on Friday and appears before Thames Magistrates' Court today on charges of murder and possession of a bladed article. The victim, identified as Brayan David Saldarriaga, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but was pronounced dead at the scene despite the rapid response of emergency services.

Police received the first call at 7:17 pm reporting a large, unruly gathering in Towpath Walk, E9, with several witnesses claiming to have seen individuals brandishing machetes. Officers, London Ambulance Service crews and London's Air Ambulance responded quickly, finding the victim in Poplar Close, a residential lane near the party venue. According to eyewitness accounts, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out inside the house and spilled onto the street.

As the altercation escalated, a figure dressed in black was seen running through the crowd wielding what appeared to be a large machete, prompting panic among the partygoers. Many fled in terror, some heading toward Hackney Marshes, while others screamed and tried to assist the injured teen. Detectives have emphasized that the investigation remains active and have appealed to the public for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Anyone who saw the incident, heard about the weapon, or has any other relevant details is urged to contact the police on 101 and quote reference CAD 6692/25MAY. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. The victim's family continues to receive support from specially trained officers, and the police have promised a thorough examination of all evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic analysis, to establish a clear picture of what transpired on that night.

The case highlights concerns about youth violence, the presence of dangerous weapons at private gatherings, and the broader challenges faced by law‑enforcement agencies in preventing such tragedies in densely populated urban areas





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Teen Homicide Hackney Stabbing Machete Attack Youth Violence Police Investigation

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