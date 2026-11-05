Teen Hospitalized After Stabbing at Bossley Park Bus Station

A 17-year-old boy faces serious stab wounds following a late-night brawl at a Bossley Park bus station. Police are hunting suspects and appealing for witness footage.

A 17-year-old boy remains in a serious but stable condition after being hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds to his stomach and arm. The violent incident occurred late on Thursday night at a bus station in western Sydney, prompting a major police response and the establishment of an active crime scene.

Incident Details at Bossley Park

Emergency services received reports of a significant brawl involving up to seven males near the T-Way on Wheller Street in Bossley Park. Officers arrived at the specific location at approximately 10pm on Thursday to find the teenage victim suffering from multiple stab injuries. The severity of the wounds to the abdomen and arm required immediate medical intervention by paramedics on-site before the victim was transported to the hospital.

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Police Investigation and Suspect Status

New South Wales Police officers responded to the disturbance and immediately secured the area to preserve evidence. Upon arrival, they discovered the 17-year-old boy had sustained the critical injuries. Authorities were informed that six or seven other men were directly involved in the physical altercation. However, these suspects had already departed the vicinity before law enforcement personnel reached the scene, complicating immediate arrests.

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Calls for Eyewitness Evidence

Detectives have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the nighttime assault. They are urgently seeking information from the public to identify the individuals who participated in the fight. Police specifically urge anyone who witnessed the event, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage from the area, to come forward. The community is asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly on 1800 333 000 with any details that could assist the ongoing inquiry.

Community Impact and Safety Concerns

The violence at Wheller Street has raised concerns about safety in the Bossley Park vicinity, particularly near public transport hubs. The use of a knife in a public brawl involving multiple juveniles highlights the escalating nature of street conflicts in the region. As the investigation proceeds, authorities are examining all potential leads to hold the perpetrators accountable for the attack that left a local teenager with serious injuries.