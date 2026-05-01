Teen Influencer Dies After Online Bullying and Overdose

A 16-year-old influencer, Princess-Bliss Dickson, died after an overdose, with an inquest opened but suspended pending a police investigation. The tragedy follows years of online harassment on Tattle Life and raises concerns about the impact of cyberbullying on young people.

A 16-year-old influencer, Princess-Bliss Dickson, tragically died after an overdose in her supported accommodation in Waltham Abbey on February 7, 2026. An inquest into her death was opened at Chelmsford's County Hall but immediately suspended to allow for an ongoing police investigation.

Princess had been in the public eye since the age of four, appearing on Channel 5's 'Blinging Up Baby' in 2014 alongside her mother, Sophie-May Dickson. The show featured mothers spending significant amounts of money on their children's appearances, with Ms. Dickson openly discussing her enjoyment of pampering young Princess and her sister with treatments like pedicures and hair extensions. The inquest heard that Princess was found 'unresponsive' in bed, and paramedics confirmed her death at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The tragedy is compounded by the extensive online bullying Princess endured on the website Tattle Life, where anonymous users relentlessly targeted her and her family with gossip and hurtful comments. Initially, the abuse focused on her mother, Sophie-May, with over 10,000 posts dedicated to her and her family.

When Princess's mother stepped back from public posting, the focus shifted to Princess herself, subjecting the 14-year-old to criticism about her lifestyle and appearance. Following Princess's death, her mother, Sophie-May Dickson, faced further criticism for sharing photos and videos from her daughter's funeral on social media. She defended her actions, explaining that she simply wanted to share a 'very special moment' and preserve the memory of her last moments with Princess.

Despite her grief, she was met with scorn from some online users who deemed her behavior 'bizarre' and 'vanity-driven.

' Ms. Dickson explained her need for one last personal moment with her daughter, and highlighted the value of having photographers document the funeral to help her remember the day amidst the overwhelming emotions. The coroner has expressed condolences to the family and friends, and the investigation will be reviewed periodically by Essex coroner Sonia Hayes





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