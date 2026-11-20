Jamari Young, 16, faces second-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of his identical twin brother Jabrell in their Northeast Washington DC home on October 25. The tragedy erupted from a domestic dispute over personal belongings.

Jamari Young, a sixteen-year-old teenager, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his identical twin brother, Jabrell Young, inside their family residence in Northeast Washington DC. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, linking the charges to a fatal shooting that occurred on October 25. Authorities state that the lethal confrontation between the two brothers began as a physical altercation over personal property, escalating quickly into a tragedy that claimed the life of one of the siblings.

Escalation From Domestic Dispute

Jabrell Young was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived at the Northeast Washington home around 8:40 am on the morning of the incident. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Jabrell unconscious. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Washington Post, family members told investigators that the twins were spotted arguing and brawling in the home just moments before the gunfire erupted. The conflict originated when one brother entered the other's bedroom and touched his possessions, leading to a heated exchange.

Also read How long will young people be waiting for change after the Milburn report?

The mother of the twins provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting. She told police that she heard one of the boys yelling phrases such as stop touching my stuff before she went downstairs. Upon descending, she witnessed the pair tussling in front of their bedrooms. The specific nature of the possessions or the exact trigger for the violent reaction remains unknown, although relatives described the brothers as thick as thieves prior to the incident.

Post-Shooting Statements And Apologies

After the shooting, Jamari Young approached his mother and stated that he did not intend to shoot his brother. Police quoted him as saying I didn't mean to, it just went off, and I'm sorry ma. Despite his apology, the parents screamed at Jamari to leave the home immediately. The affidavit notes that the family initially told police the gun had just gone off and that the shooting was an accident, contrasting with the later charges filed against Jamari.

Advertisement

Jamari Young has been charged with second-degree murder as an adult. During his arraignment hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered him to be held without bond. The decision to charge him as an adult reflects the severity of the offense and the premeditated or reckless nature of the act as interpreted by the prosecution, moving the case from a potential accidental shooting narrative to a criminal homicide charge.

Evidence And Additional Police Findings

During a search of the family home executed by officers, police discovered two .45-caliber shell casings and three .45-caliber cartridges, linking physical evidence to the scene. Investigators also confiscated a cellphone and an iPad from the premises. These items are likely being processed for digital evidence that could corroborate the timeline of events or provide additional context to the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The police search also uncovered a loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a blanket, which was discovered after a person sleeping in the home was seen kicking the blanket under a parked car on the street. This individual declined to be interviewed by police. Authorities have linked the 9mm pistol to a separate shooting that took place in Northwest Washington in July, suggesting a broader investigation into potential weapons connections within the household.

Family Mourning And Community Response

On November 6, Nikia Bryant, who identified Jabrell Young as her nephew, posted a tribute on Facebook expressing her grief and requesting prayers for the family. She described the pain of laying a child to rest and asked for strength for her niece Chantel and the immediate family. Bryant shared heartbreaking images of the family gathered together as they mourned Jabrell, highlighting the deep emotional impact of the loss on their relatives.

Advertisement

A funeral service for Jabrell Young was held on November 4 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland. The community and family have come together to honor his memory amidst the shock of the violent loss. The Daily Mail contacted the Metropolitan Police Department for further comment regarding the ongoing case and any additional updates on the investigation into the fatal shooting of the teenager.