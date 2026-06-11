Teen Killer from Family of Gangland Criminals Convicted of Murdering 16-Year-Old Kayden

The youngest teen killer from a family of criminals involved in gangland shootings and drugs has been found guilty of murdering Kayden, 16, at Irvine beach in May 2025. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, handed the lock back knife to Cole Turley before he used it to fatally stab Kayden.

Kayden Moy’s youngest teen killer comes from a family of criminals involved in gangland shootings and drugs. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murdering Kayden, 16, at Irvine beach in May 2025 after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last week.

Jay Stewart, 18 was also convicted of the killing and Cole Turley, 18, pleaded guilty to the murder before the trial started. It was heard in court how the 15-year-old handed the lock back knife to Turley before he used it to fatally stab Kayden. The Record can now reveal that members of the child’s family have murky criminal pasts.

One male relative was the victim of a targeted shooting, while a female linked to the boy was convicted of supplying drugs. Kayden’s murderers were part of the notorious East Kilbride ‘Murray Boys’ gang and a source told the Record the 15-year-old was recruited to the group after his family allowed him to befriend Jay Stewart. The Murray Boys blade gang had been running around terrorising locals in the town leading up to Kayden’s murder.

They regularly posted on social media brandishing blades and inciting violence. On the day of the murder the trio travelled to Irvine Beach looking for a fight with Kayden’s Himshie gang. Kayden and two friends - who were unarmed - went on to confront the three teenagers. Turley then whipped out a large lockback knife while Stewart held a police-style extendable baton.

One of Kayden’s friends, who gave evidence, told the pair to get rid of their weapons and offered to ‘box’ them in a fist fight. They rushed at Kayden and when he fell to the ground he was stabbed to death by Turley. Stewart shouted ‘Murray Boys’ in the moments after Kayden was stabbed. Following the verdict, Kayden’s parents, Paul and Ashley said: ‘Kayden was an amazing, caring boy who lit up every room he walked into. He brought happiness to everyone around him.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

East Kilbride Gangland Shootings Drugs Murder Convicted Knife Batson Buckfast Social Media Terrorising Locals Brandishing Blades Inciting Violence Murray Boys Blade Gang East Kilbride ‘Murray Boys’ Gang Recruited Allowed To Befriend Himshie Gang Irvine Beach Fight Unarmed Stabbed To Death Murray Boys Shouted Conviction Verdict Parents Amazing Caring Lit Up Every Room He Walked Into Brought Happiness To Everyone Around Him Goals He Worked So Hard For

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