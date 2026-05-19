Teen mom recounts harrowing ordeal after 16 and Pregnant appearance

The story of Jessica Danielle Cunningham, a star from the MTV series 16 and Pregnant, who discovered she was pregnant after waking up from a heroin-induced coma. She detailed her struggles, including addiction, which she attempted to cope with after receiving harsh criticism.

A star from the MTV series 16 and Pregnant discovered she was pregnant after waking up from a heroin-induced coma. Jessica Danielle Cunningham, who appeared on season three of the show in 2011, recounted her harrowing ordeal in the new ID show, Hollywood Demons: Surviving 16 & Pregnant.

She fell into addiction as she attempted to cope with cruel criticism she received after the show. The troubles came to a head in 2012 when she was hospitalized after overdosing on heroin in the backseat of her friend's car, unaware she was pregnant with her second child, daughter Jayleigh Rae. Now 32, Cunningham says she never 'touched' heroin ever again after the terrifying experience





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16 And Pregnant Last Edited Mar 28 2023 Heroin Overdose Teen Mom Birth Of Daughter Jayleigh Rae Scripted Treatment Goals For An Unexpected Rel

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