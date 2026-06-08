Teen Motorcyclist Under Influence Jailed for Hit-and-Run Causing Life-Changing Injuries

A nineteen-year-old motorcyclist who consumed alcohol and cocaine before causing a serious hit-and-run collision has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The crash left the victim with critical, life-altering injuries and sparked a police manhunt after the perpetrator fled the scene.

A shocking CCTV capture reveals the harrowing moment a young man was struck by a teenage motorcyclist under the influence of alcohol and drugs, resulting in a daylight hit-and-run that inflicted life-altering injuries.

The perpetrator, nineteen-year-old Liam Kenny, consumed six pints of lager and used cocaine prior to attempting to ride a motorbike home, despite lacking both a licence and insurance. The footage displays him speeding along congested streets before violently colliding with Ryan Cameron, a twenty-two-year-old who was waiting to cross a busy road in Hartlepool, County Durham, on May 10, 2025. The impact threw Mr. Cameron into the air.

Following the crash, Kenny fled on foot while stunned bystanders rushed to aid the victim. Emergency services airlifted Mr. Cameron to a hospital where he remained with critical, life-changing injuries, and police initiated a search for Kenny. Subsequent arrest led to a breath test showing Kenny's alcohol level at 100 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, nearly tripling the legal limit of 35.

Toxicology results later confirmed he was approximately four and a half times over the drink-drive threshold and twelve times the drug limit. At Teesside Crown Court on June 1, Kenny received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a fifty-one-month driving disqualification. The court learned Kenny had spent close to six hours drinking at a local pub before taking a motorbike that did not belong to him.

Additional CCTV evidence proved he was speeding in a twenty-mile-per-hour zone and operating the vehicle recklessly prior to striking Mr. Cameron on Northgate. A video statement from Mr. Cameron's father, Andy, released by Cleveland Police, poignantly recounted the traumatic notification of his son's accident. He expressed how his son's mother called, unable to articulate the details, and during a video call she turned the camera to show his son lying injured on the ground with many people assisting.

His immediate thought was to reach his son and ensure his wellbeing, and he conveyed lingering anger that Kenny abandoned Mr. Cameron at the scene. Detective Constable Aileen Ward emphasized the case as a stark illustration of the ruinous impact of dangerous driving on victims, families, and communities. She underscored that excessive velocity and impairment by alcohol and drugs were central to the incident, noting that Kenny flagrantly disregarded a twenty-mile-per-hour zone designed for public safety.

She warned that impaired driving drastically reduces judgment and reaction time, placing lives in grave jeopardy, and urged that this case stand as a definitive caution: operating a vehicle under the influence or ignoring speed restrictions can annihilate lives, including one's own, and is simply an unacceptable risk. Mr. Cameron sustained a severe brain injury and is still in rehabilitation.

The motorbike's owner, twenty-two-year-old Adam Nixon, faced conviction for allowing an unlicensed and uninsured driver to use his vehicle and for drug driving. He received a seventeen-month driving ban, along with a financial penalty and costs





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Hit-And-Run Drunk Driving Drug Driving CCTV Footage Life-Changing Injuries Motorbike Crash Hartlepool Prison Sentence Driving Ban Speeding

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