Teen Predator Escaped Justice: The Case of Gabriel Hay and the Failure to Intervene Early

Gabriel Hay was sentenced to 19 years for multiple sexual offenses, but his first assault occurred when he was 17. This case highlights the normalisation of sexual assault among teens and the justice system's reluctance to criminalise young offenders.

In July 2016, shortly after 1am, Gabriel Hay grabbed Hannah Walker by the back of her neck and slammed her face against the kitchen island in the basement of his family's four-storey London townhouse.

Hannah, then 19, recalled that she was wearing a backless jumpsuit, and Hay put his hand down the back of it. She pleaded with him to stop, but he would not. Her fear intensified as she realized that the young man she had known since they were both 11 was not, and had never been, a harmless but overly sexual young man. He had done many things to her before, but always tried to play them off as jokes.

She shifted from believing that Gabriel did not understand consent to knowing that he was a monster fully aware of his actions. Throughout his adolescence, Hay, a student at the £30,000-a-year Dulwich College, had exhibited predatory behavior.

However, this was dismissed by Hannah, who attended the nearby sister school James Allen's Girls' School, and by everyone else in their social circle as simply part of his personality. In the wider context of misogyny within their peer group, it seemed unremarkable. Even when Hannah finally decided to report Hay for attempted rape in 2020, four years after the incident, she worried she was overreacting.

She asked the police whether it was that bad and if she was being dramatic. They seemed shocked and told her that it was illegal. Last May, Hay, now 29, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court to 19 years in prison for rape, attempted rape, and two sexual assaults against three women. His first offense, sexually assaulting Hannah, occurred when he was 17.

He received the maximum eight-year sentence for attempting to rape her. On sentencing, Judge Silas Reid told Hay that had he been apprehended as a teenager, it might have been thought that his attitude to consent and women was a youthful immaturity he would grow out of, but he did not.

This case raises questions about the chances of Hay growing out of his predatory behavior and the ramifications of rape culture, which normalizes sexual assault and is rife in schools in an age of internet porn and online misogyny. These issues have been brought back into sharp focus after two teenage boys were spared jail despite being convicted of raping two girls aged 14 and 15 in November 2024 and January 2025.

At their sentencing hearing, Judge Nicholas Rowland said he wanted to avoid criminalizing these children unnecessarily, and the boys, now 15, were handed youth rehabilitation orders. Public outcry has led to the sentences being referred to the Court of Appeal. There is scant research, but studies suggest that 7 to 13 percent of juveniles who commit sexual offenses will reoffend as adults.

However, this only includes those convicted, and the vast majority of offenses are not reported. Rachel Fletcher, Partner and Head of Crime and Regulatory at Slater Heelis Solicitors, explains that there is a prevailing principle to avoid criminalizing children. Even if apprehended, young people are often sent to the Youth Offending Team, a government-run multi-agency organization that establishes community services and reparation plans instead of incarceration.

However, children who have a record, whether on a school record or with social services, often find themselves investigated again, supporting an escalation in behavior. Meanwhile, young victims often have their abuse swept under the carpet to the point that they do not even realize they are victims. For years, Hannah said she did not feel anything. Only after she reported Hay at age 23 did her trauma become clear, leading to suicidal thoughts.

Hannah, now 28, a softly spoken marketing executive from London whose name has been changed to protect her anonymity, dated Hay when he asked for her number at a Year 7 disco for their schools. She described him as charming, funny, and confident, and she was in awe. At 11, their relationship consisted of texting and occasional cinema trips. They used to speak every night for hours.

Her mother works in the courts system and is separated from Hannah's father. After a few weeks, Hay started pushing Hannah to kiss him and let him put his hand down her pants. She was not offended but put off, saying she thought it was gross, and broke it off. By the following year, Hay had touched another female pupil's genitals.

This pattern of escalating behavior underscores the failure of early intervention and the deep-seated issues of rape culture in schools





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