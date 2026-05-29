Teen Who Threw 15kg Sofa From Westfield Balcony Nearly Hits Shoppers

CCTV shows a 16-year-old hurling a 15kg sofa from 50ft at Westfield Stratford, narrowly missing shoppers. The teen and his 15-year-old accomplice were sentenced for public nuisance and criminal damage.

Newly released CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a 16-year-old boy hurled a 15kg sofa chair from a 50ft-high balcony at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, narrowly missing several shoppers below.

The shocking incident occurred on March 1, 2025, at around 10:30 pm, when the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, threw the round blue sofa from the second floor down to the ground level. The footage shows the chair ricocheting off the floor as three people nearby jump back in surprise, avoiding injury by mere metres.

The teen and his 15-year-old friend were arrested after a video of the incident with the caption 'no way bro almost killed someone' went viral online. The younger offender confessed to criminal damage of the £500 sofa chair and pleaded guilty to recklessly causing a public nuisance at Stratford Youth Court on May 20, 2025. He was handed a 12-month referral order, a three-month doorstep curfew, and a £426 fine.

Prosecutors revealed that the 15-year-old had previously received an antisocial notice for throwing 'pebbles and stones' from the same balcony and was barred from entering Westfield. During his sentencing, the court heard that the boy 'never thought the sofa was going to hit anyone' and described his actions as pranks, including throwing objects off bridges and trains. His defence argued he was 'peer pressured' into filming the incident by 'more dominant peers'.

Psychiatric reports indicated the boy had a 'low level of maturity, emotional dysregulation, and susceptibility to peer pressure', but he later expressed remorse and assured officers he would never repeat the behaviour. Judge Buttar noted that the case attracted significant attention due to the dangerous nature of the act, stating, 'When anyone looks at it, it is really hard not to be shocked at what happened.

' She imposed strict conditions, warning the boy to attend all appointments and comply with the order. The 16-year-old who threw the sofa also admitted recklessly causing a public nuisance and criminal damage. On September 24, 2025, he received an eight-month Detention and Training Order from the same court. The sentencing judge highlighted the potential for serious harm, as the busy shopping centre still had families and children present despite the late hour.

The incident, captured on CCTV and social media, serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless behaviour. The older boy's actions were deemed particularly egregious given the height and weight of the object, which could have caused fatal injuries. The court emphasised the need for the youths to understand the seriousness of their actions and to engage with rehabilitation programmes to prevent future incidents.

The case has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter security measures in shopping centres to deter such dangerous pranks





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Westfield Sofa Throwing Teen Vandalism Shopping Centre Incident Public Nuisance Conviction CCTV Footage

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