Teen with Autism Found Alive After Six Days in Victorian Wilderness

Authorities rescue William, a 17-year-old with autism, after he vanished during a camping trip in Walhalla. The teen survived extreme conditions and treacherous terrain for six days.

Authorities have confirmed the safe recovery of William, a 17-year-old teenager who was missing for six days after disappearing during a camping trip in eastern Victoria. The teen was located alive on Thursday morning near the Walhalla East site, marking a successful conclusion to a high-stakes search operation in a challenging wilderness area.

Timeline of Disappearance in Walhalla

William last made contact with his companion on a Friday afternoon while staying at the Walhalla East campground. During this time, he walked away from the main campsite toward an area near Stoney Creek Road and the T2 Track. He failed to return to the designated campsite, prompting immediate concern from his friend who was with him. This friend ran to get help and successfully flagged down the driver of a white ute to report the incident.

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The situation was particularly alarming because William has level two autism, which requires substantial support for daily functioning. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in only a pair of shorts and work boots, leaving him highly vulnerable to the elements. He also left his mobile phone at the campsite, removing his ability to communicate or track his location digitally with those searching for him.

Severe Weather Threatens Missing Teen

Police expressed grave fears for the Latrobe Valley teen as the days passed. Investigators noted that the treacherous terrain could easily cause a disoriented person to lose their way completely. The Bureau of Meteorology reported that temperatures in the Walhalla region dropped as low as 3C and 4C during the six days he was missing. These sub-freezing conditions posed a significant risk to a teenager wearing inadequate clothing.

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Despite the harsh environment, William managed to survive the week-long ordeal. Emergency services attended to him on Thursday morning when he was found. He was immediately placed on a stretcher to ensure his safety and stability during the rescue process. The successful location of William after such a long period without proper shelter or communication devices was met with relief by authorities.

Medical Evacuation and Recovery Details

Following his discovery, William was transported by helicopter to a search base located at Cowwarr. This base is situated roughly 30km north of Traralgon in Gippsland. The aerial evacuation was necessary due to the remote location of his discovery and the need for rapid medical assessment. The use of a helicopter highlights the difficulty of accessing the area where the teen was found.

Photos from the scene showed emergency responders attending to William on the stretcher. The visual evidence confirmed his physical presence and the immediate medical attention he required after spending nearly a week exposed to the cold. The rapid deployment of air support demonstrated the coordinated effort between local police and emergency services.

Public Reaction to Successful Rescue

The rescue of William has drawn significant attention due to the combination of his medical needs and the severity of the wilderness conditions. His last name has not been released to protect his privacy. The incident underscores the importance of safety precautions for individuals with specific support needs when engaging in outdoor activities. The community and authorities have commended the friend who initially raised the alarm.

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Police stated that the teen may have become disoriented in the difficult landscape, which contributed to the duration of his absence. The successful outcome serves as a critical reminder of the risks associated with camping in remote areas, especially for those requiring substantial support. Medical teams at Cowwarr are now providing continued care to ensure his full recovery.