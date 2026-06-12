Teenage Girl Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Students and Teacher in Manchester School Attack

A 14-year-old girl faces attempted murder charges for stabbing two students and a teacher at a Manchester school, with the court hearing claims of prolonged bullying. The teacher who intervened is hailed as a hero.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after stabbing two fellow students and a teacher at the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester .

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the suspect, who cannot be named due to her age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from a Manchester police station. She was remanded into youth detention custody pending her next appearance at the Old Bailey. The court heard that the girl brought two knives, described by defence counsel as a fruit knife with a 4-5 inch blade, onto school premises. She did not enter pleas during the 42-minute hearing.

Prosecutor Rebecca Waller characterised the case as very unusual and indicated that a substantial sentence could follow if the charges are proven. She further alleged that the attack was premeditated. Defence counsel Joseph Kotrie-Monson told the court that the background involved a long-standing, undetected bullying campaign against the suspect. The victims are two 14-year-old pupils and 27-year-old science teacher Maysum Abdullah.

All three were taken to hospital but have since been released. Mr Abdullah suffered injuries to his neck and hand after intervening to protect students. His wife, Saima, posted on TikTok expressing gratitude that his injuries were not life-threatening, though she noted the psychological toll on the family. She praised her husband as a hero who entered teaching to make a positive difference.

Students and parents have also lauded Mr Abdullah's actions, describing him as a dedicated teacher who risked his life to safeguard children. One pupil wrote that Mr Abdullah was the nicest teacher and that risking his life for students he had known only a few months was truly great. Another simply stated, We love Mr Abdullah. Large crowds of pupils and parents gathered at the scene after the alleged stabbing, reflecting the community's shock and concern.

The district judge, Briony Clarke, remanded the girl into custody. The case has raised questions about school safety, bullying, and the pressures on young people. The suspect appeared wearing a grey jumper and was accompanied by a relative and an appropriate adult; she looked down throughout the proceedings and only spoke to confirm her details. The defence highlighted the bullying aspect, while the prosecution stressed the premeditated nature of the attack.

The teacher's quick intervention likely prevented further harm, and his recovery is being closely watched by the community. This tragic event underscores the need for vigilance in schools and support for both victims and perpetrators, many of whom may be grappling with unseen difficulties. The legal process will continue at the Old Bailey, where the girl will face more serious proceedings.

The community remains in a state of mourning and reflection, coming to terms with the violence that erupted in a place meant for learning and safety





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School Stabbing Manchester Teenage Suspect Bullying Teacher Hero Attempted Murder Youth Court

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