Teenage girl found hanged at family home in Norfolk passed away two days later in hospital

A teenage girl found unresponsive at her family home in Norfolk passed away two days later in hospital after emergency services failed to revive her. An inquest is set to take place on Thursday to establish the cause of her death.

A businesswoman has described her heartbreak after her teenage daughter was found hanged at the family home. Private school pupil Adriana Retyte, 14, died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to the detached £600,000 house in Ashwellthorpe, Norfolk.

The hearing was formally opened yesterday and adjourned until a later date. In an emotional post online, Adriana's mother, Greta Saggers, 31, wrote that it was with broken hearts that they shared the loss of their beautiful Adriana. She added that everyone had shown love, kindness, and support to their family during this difficult time. Mrs Saggers is also a manager for her husband Ben's project management consultancy firm, Strand Development Limited.

Ben Saggers is a prominent figure at Wymondham Rugby Club and a sponsor of the under-14s girls football team Taverham Toucans where Adriana played. Adriana was found unresponsive at her home just before 10pm on May 8. Emergency services were called, and CPR was given at the scene before she was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she passed away on May 10. There is an online fundraiser set up in her memory to support papyrus youth charity.

People have expressed their heartfelt condolences and shared fond memories. The full inquest into her death will take place on October 16. For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or www.thecalmzone.net/get-suppor





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Teenage Girl Found Unresponsive Home In Norfolk NHS Services Ambulance Ambulance Personnel CPR Addenbrooke's Hospital In Cambridge Papyrus Youth Charity Online Fundraiser Concerning The Circumstances Of The Death October 16 Coroner Drogheda

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