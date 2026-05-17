Teenage girl killed, friend shot multiple times in a domestic abuse case

A 16-year-old pregnant girl named Rylee Montgomery and her two friends were shot dead by a 18-year-old man, Michael Sanchez, in a domestic abuse case. The victims, including Rylee, were shot multiple times. Sanchez had previously threatened violence against Montgomery and tried to pressure her into an abortion. Sanchez's subsequent pattern of behaviour indicated a history of domestic abuse and he was arrested and charged with triple homicide. Domestic abuse, according to sources, affects anyone, including men, and can take various violent forms; physical violence is not the only one.

Pregnant Rylee Montgomery, 16, and her pregnant friend who was 17 years old, as well as a 22-year-old woman, all died at the scene after being shot.

Michael Sanchez, 18, who had been in a tumultuous relationship with Montgomery, was named as a prime suspect. Sanchez threatened violence against Montgomery and made disturbing comments before carrying out the shootings. According to Montgomery's stepmother, Sanchez was initially sweet to her but became violent once she ended their relationship and made threatening comments and photos





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Domestic Abuse Teenager Shotting Buckeye Michael Sanchez Gun Violence Pregnant Girlfriend Threat Abuse

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