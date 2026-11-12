Kayla Smith, 18, admits murder of Chloe Dransfield, 16, in fight over boy

Kayla Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to murdering Chloe Dransfield, 16, who was stabbed five times in a pre-planned fight over a teenage boy in Leeds. Two co-defendants deny charges and face trial.

Kayla Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to murdering 16-year-old Chloe Dransfield, who was stabbed five times in a pre-planned fight over a teenage boy in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Kayla Smith Changes Plea To Murder

Smith changed her plea on the second day of her trial at Leeds Crown Court. The attack happened in the early hours of May 28. Judge Mr Justice Kavanagh KC told jurors: The defendant, Kayla Smith, had changed her plea and has now pleaded guilty to murder. That means she had admitted the charge of murder.

Also read Kayla Smith Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in 16‑Year‑Old Chloe Dransfield's Stabbing

Jurors retired briefly before returning to formally announce a guilty verdict. Smith had previously admitted inflicting the five stab wounds to Chloe's back and neck but denied murder. She was told she faces custody for life when sentenced at a later date. The judge said he would sentence Smith once the trial of her co-defendants was over.

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Chloe Dransfield Travels To Confrontation

He warned her that the only sentence he could pass for murder was life imprisonment, but he would need to set the minimum term she must spend in custody. Chloe had travelled by taxi to Smith's home in the Austhorpe area of Leeds with her boyfriend, Blake Dowling, 18, from Dowling's mother's house. Dowling had previously dated Smith. He is accused of helping to set up the confrontation despite knowing of the bad blood between the two teenagers.

Dowling's mother said Smith was jealous and obsessed over her son's relationship with Chloe. The court heard that Dowling had been in on-off relationships with both girls, and they would regularly argue over him. The two girls had rowed the previous evening. A third defendant, Archie Rycroft, 20, is accused of encouraging the violence by filming the fatal attack on Smith's mobile phone before it was later deleted.

Rycroft followed Smith to the fight. He denies the charge. During the opening of the trial, the court heard how Smith, who lived in a garden annexe at her grandfather's bungalow, had become embroiled in a series of heated exchanges with Chloe in the hours before the stabbing. She was alleged to have boasted about being better in bed and told Chloe: I am going to batter you.

Smith Threatens Stabbing Before Attack

Watch what I will do to you. A friend of Chloe's who was on FaceTime with her that night said she heard Dowling answering his phone and heard Smith screaming: Blake, I'm gonna smash your head in, you better not be with no girls, Chloe better not be there. She then threatened: I'm gonna stab you in your throat. Around 34 minutes before the 5.11am killing, Smith messaged a cousin to say: I'm stabbing her, on my nana's ashe.

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The trial continues for Dowling and Rycroft. Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder before changing her plea to guilty. The case continues.