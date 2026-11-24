A 14-year-old boy stands trial at the Old Bailey for allegedly stabbing two students at Kingsbury High School while recording the attack and shouting extremist slogans.

A 14-year-old defendant faces two counts of attempted murder at the Old Bailey, accused of stabbing two children at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, on February 10. The court heard that the teenager targeted specific students, shouting Allahu Akbar and filming the violence while describing himself as a soldier of Allah.

Violent Rampage Details at Kingsbury High

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court that the suspect entered Kingsbury High School by spraying insect repellent into a classroom door and then demanding to know the whereabouts of a specific pupil. After locating the boy, the defendant stabbed him at least three times, striking his head, neck, and shoulder area. The prosecutor stated that the attacker then turned his attention to a second victim, stabbing him in the neck as terrified children screamed in panic.

Also read Teenage girl died after being stabbed 'around 55 times' by boy, 14, court hears

Extremist Ideology and Filmed Confessions

The prosecution alleges that the suspect was motivated by extremist ideology and recorded the attack to demonstrate his commitment to terrorism in the name of Allah. Footage recovered from his mobile phone shows him retching after the incident and declaring, I want to kill women, and I want to kill children. The video also captured him claiming that Taliban members were unfairly portrayed in the West and stating that he knew members who were not bad.

Previous Behavior and Taliban Connections

Before his recent expulsion from Kingsbury High School, the defendant was placed in isolation following an unprovoked incident where he shouted Afghanistan forever. The court was informed that the boy had recently traveled to Afghanistan and claimed to have spent time with Taliban members while on holiday with his family. He allegedly told staff that his family members still reside in Afghanistan and accessed extremist video clips on TikTok in the days leading up to the stabbings.

Advertisement

Court Proceedings and Legal Status

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, wept continuously as shocking footage of the alleged rampage was played during the trial. He denies two counts of attempted murder, which occurred on February 10 of this year. The two victims were rushed to the hospital but survived their injuries, and no witnesses or other children involved can be identified for legal reasons regarding minors.

Impact on School Community and Next Steps

The incident has caused significant distress within the Brent community, with the suspect described as an angry child who had been excluded from the school recently. The trial at the Old Bailey continues as the jury reviews the evidence of the attack and the subsequent statements made by the teenager. Authorities are closely monitoring the case to ensure the safety of the educational environment for all students involved.