Teenaged Father Arrested After 11‑Month‑Old Found Buried Alive in South Carolina Woods

A 25‑year‑old father was arrested for burglary after his 11‑month‑old son was found alive after nearly 24 hours buried in a dog crate. The case has drawn public fury and calls for justice.

A 25‑year‑old mother, Dezarae Sharp, said her infant son went missing on Monday morning and was discovered alive Tuesday afternoon after spending almost 24 hours shallowly buried in a dog crate in the woods near her paternal grandfather's home in Lexington County, South Carolina.

How the Incident Unfolded

Co‑ordinator of the search, Sheriff Jay Koon, reported that the son, Koah, was found clutching for air in a buried wire crate that had been covered with a towel and a layer of dirt, which scientists believe may have created an air pocket allowing the baby to survive. Police say the child was found about 50 yards from the Grandfather's home, and the grave was dug out after reports of disturbed dirt and pine straw were noted in the area.

Also read Zachariah Schuck Missing: Father Reveals Last Messages and Car Details

The life‑saving rescue involved about 100 first responders. Koon said, "By the Grace of God, probably gave enough air for him to survive, our estimation is about 24 hours under that dirt." The infant was crying when the crew finally uncovered him, and he was later handed to his mother for medical treatment and evaluation.

The Father's Arrest and Allegations

Michael Comer was arrested late Monday night on an unrelated burglary charge after police discovered him hiding in an outbuilding on a property in Batesburg‑Leesville. At the time of the arrest, no charges had been filed relating to Koah's disappearance.

Advertisement

Sharp published a Facebook post alleging that Comer had sent her a text two days earlier referring to a "dumpster baby," a claim that implies he had planned the child's burial. In the post, Sharp wrote, "Michael did text me 2 days ago, I skimmed the message and the bottom said something about a dumpster baby." She urged residents of Lexington County to search all "dumpsters" for the missing infant, even saying she had checked her own trash can.

Comer, who is 25 years old, had left Koah in the care of his mother, Trish Comer, on Monday morning. Trish, who had been babysitting the child, disowned Comer, saying he was "pure evil" and that "there is no excuse for what my son did." Trish posted online, "Now can we please just be thankful that he is alive and praise God for it because that's the only person who can be thankful for what that poor baby went through."

Family Response and Current Custody

Sharp holds full custody of Koah and allows Comer visitation only on weekends, stating that he has been attending therapy and has stopped drinking. The father's mother, Trish Comer, has refused to defend him and expressed public criticism of online comments that she claims ridicule the family's suffering.

In the wake of the rescue, authorities have appealed for community help, reiterating the need to stay alert for any signs of further hiding or suspicious activity. However, no further charges have been announced in connection with the child's disappearance.

Advertisement

Next Steps and Legal Proceedings

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing. The Lexington County Sheriff's Office has not announced any additional evidence tying Comer to the act of burying the child. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to monitor the area for any more signs that may indicate further wrongdoing. The case has ignited calls from residents for swift judicial action and enhanced safety protocols for child custody situations.