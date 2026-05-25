Teenager Abducted by Mother and Grandfather Found After Six Years

A teenager who was abducted by his mother and grandfather six years ago has been found hiding in a remote corner of the French Pyrenees, raising new questions about how they managed to evade capture. The mother, who struggled to provide for the boy, fabricated a narrative that he had voluntarily left with her after a two-week holiday in Spain. Despite her claims, there is evidence that the pair fabricated their story, including a video where the boy appears to be being told what to say about his vanishing. The boy, now 20, has come forward to reveal the shocking truth about his time with his relatives, including living in a tent after being thrown out of a heated caravan. The investigation into their disappearance has been dropped, but the case remains a mystery, with many questions still unanswered.

A teenager who was missing for six years has been found wandering alone in a remote corner of the French Pyrenees , raising new questions about how his mother and grandmother managed to keep him for so long despite widespread efforts to locate him.

Alex Batty, 17, was found by authorities in December 2023, but his incredible story began in 2017 when his mother, Melanie, and grandfather, David, abducted him from his grandmother, who was his legal guardian. Authorities say that Melanie, who struggled to provide for Alex and had become increasingly reclusive, apparently fabricated a narrative that Alex had voluntarily left with her after a two-week holiday in Spain.

Despite her claims, there is evidence that Melanie and David fabricated their story, including a video where Alex appears to be being told what to say about his vanishing. Alex was found hiding in a tent after being thrown out of a heated caravan by his own mother, who spent hours online researching conspiracy theories and providing therapeutic massages to her followers.

Despite an investigation being dropped last year, with no realistic chance of prosecution, Melanie and David have managed to evade justice for years, with the courts agreeing that bringing closure to their lives was the most important priority. Alex, who is now 20, has admitted to lying to police about his escape, fearing it would get his mother and grandfather into trouble.

In a BBC documentary, Alex reveals that he was subjected to a twisted community of conspiracy theorists who were led by his own relatives and claim that his mother had a 'spell' over him that forced him to agree to leave with her





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Alex Batty Melanie Batty David Batty French Pyrenees BBC Documentary Conspiracy Theories Kidnapping Abduction Missing Child

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