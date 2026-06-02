Teenager accused of bomb hoax at Peter Kay show removed from court

A teenager accused of staging a bomb hoax which forced a Peter Kay comedy show to be evacuated had to be removed from court after he started stripping down in front of the judge. The hearing for Omar Majed, 19, who appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video-link from HMP Brinsford, was cut short after prison officers removed the defendant from the room when he started to take off his prison-issue grey tracksuit bottoms.

A teenager accused of staging a bomb hoax which forced a Peter Kay comedy show to be evacuated had to be removed from court after he started stripping down in front of the judge.

The hearing for Omar Majed, 19, who appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video-link from HMP Brinsford, was cut short after prison officers removed the defendant from the room when he started to take off his prison-issue grey tracksuit bottoms. Judge Andrew Smith KC was trying to address the defendant, who was not arraigned during the hearing due to the need for psychiatric reports, to let him know when he next needed to appear.

Judge Smith cut short his remarks to Majed and stated for the court record that prison staff had understandably escorted the defendant out of the video hearing room. A further case management hearing for Majed, of Saltley, Birmingham, who was charged with communicating false information to police contrary to the Criminal Law Act, was set for July 27 and a provisional date for a trial, lasting two weeks, was scheduled for November 3.

Mr Kay, 52, was ushered off stage during his show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on May 1 and the show was cancelled after the evacuation. Omar Majed, 19, arriving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court for a previous hearing before being thrown out of the dock and taken to the cells for disruptive behaviour. The court was previously told thousands of fans had to be evacuated after the teenager allegedly 'barged' his way into Birmingham's Utilita Arena without a ticket.

Prosecutor Ros Buttler told an earlier hearing Majed is alleged to have indicated to a police constable and others that a bomb may have been left at the venue. The alleged hoax had 'serious repercussions' at an event with an expected crowd of almost 13,000 people, she added. West Midlands Police later said 'nothing suspicious was found' during searches.

In an update on May 2, the force said: 'An evacuation of the arena was ordered yesterday evening after a report of a suspicious bag being left in the area.

'Following searches, nothing suspicious was found and we are grateful to everyone for their co-operation and understanding. 'As always, our priority is the safety of the public. ' The show was part of Kay's Better Late Than Never national tour, which will see all proceeds donated to 12 cancer charities.

Majed had to be removed from a hearing he attended in person at the start of May after just 11 minutes because he ignored the judge's repeated requests for him to be quiet and sit down. He was then removed and ordered to go down to the cells following an outburst where he appeared angry about being denied bail. On his way into the hearing, Majed saluted to photographers from the backseat of a car





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Peter Kay Bomb Hoax Evacuation Birmingham Crown Court Omar Majed Communicating False Information To Police Criminal Law Act Better Late Than Never National Tour Utilita Arena West Midlands Police Salute To Photographers

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