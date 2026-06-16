Teenager accused of manslaughter after woman falls to death from balcony

A 19-year-old teenager has been accused of manslaughter after a woman fell to her death from a third-floor balcony. The incident occurred in Southampton on August 28 2025. The woman, Tia Langdon, was allegedly punched in the face by the teenager, Jaiden Hassan-Agard, before she jumped from the balcony. Hassan-Agard has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, and threatening with an offensive weapon in a private place with a machete. He has also pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, threatening with an offensive weapon, threatening to kill, and false imprisonment of Miss McNeil.

A woman fell to her death from a third-floor balcony after a machete-wielding teenager threatened to torture her and a friend after he accused them of stealing drugs, a court has heard.

Tia Langdon was allegedly punched in the face by Jaiden Hassan-Agard who refused to let the 25-year-old and her friend Shannon McNeil leave the flat in Southampton. Hassan-Agard, 19, reportedly joined the women in the apartment on August 28 2025 where they smoked marijuana and crack together. The violent altercation broke out after Hassan-Agard - armed with a machete - accused them of stealing £250 worth of drugs.

Winchester Crown Court heard that Miss Langdon was in a hysterical state and thought that the only way to escape was to leap from 35ft over the edge of the balcony. The prosecutor told jurors that Miss Langdon felt as if it was her best option. Hassan-Agard then allegedly kidnapped Miss McNeil after Miss Langdon had fallen to her death.

Appearing in court, the teenager pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment and threatening with an offensive weapon in a private place with a machete in relation to Miss Langdon. He also pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, threatening with an offensive weapon, threatening to kill, and false imprisonment of Miss McNeil.

Tia Langdon was allegedly punched in the face by Jaiden Hassan-Agard before she jumped from a third-floor balcony Police outside the block flats in Southampton last August after the incident Prosecutor Sarah Jones KC said that Miss McNeil recalled the events of the incident and being trapped inside her flat. She said: On Thursday, August 28, 2025, 25-year-old Tia Langdon fell from a third-floor balcony on a block of flats on Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, falling to the concrete floor below.

She died the following day from the injuries she sustained in that fall. So how did she come to fall. It appears that no one saw the precise moment or method she went over the balcony to her death, but a friend with her in the flat describes the lead-up. Ms Jones added that the altercation was so frightening and so intense to Miss Langdon that she attempted her dangerous escape.

How frightened do you have to be, how trapped do you have to feel to be moved to the conclusion - thinking or not thinking, wisely or unwisely - that going over the balcony was your best option, she continued. Perhaps she believed death was preferable to remaining in the flat. Perhaps she believed she could survive the drop altogether. If so, she was wrong.

Ms Jones said that Miss Langdon and Miss McNeil had been friends for a couple of months prior to the incident. She said they were both drug users and Miss McNeil had taken Miss Langdon back to her flat in the early hours of August 28 because she needed a place to go. Hassan-Agard had been visiting someone else in the apartment block. Ms Jones said: At first, Shannon said it was chilled.

She and Tia were sitting there smoking crack, and he was smoking weed. Miss Langdon then left the flat and bumped into her mother on the way to the shops. Upon her return the atmosphere changed in the flat. She said: The defendant wanted them to help him wrap his drugs, and they did, but then he accused them of taking his drugs.

He said £250 of his shots were missing. At first, he took his upset out on a water bottle. He had two machetes with him. As he got upset, he started threatening Tia and Shannon and said that he was going to torture them.

The court heard that Hassan-Agard threatened to waterboard the women and it was then that he punched Miss Langdon in the face. Ms Jones said: Tia was cowering in the corner. She wet herself in the corner; she was so frightened. She was in a hysterical state.

The prosecutor said that Miss Langdon ran from the living room to the balcony several times as her friend tried to calm her down and it was when Hassan-Agard turned his attention to Miss McNeil's dog that she jumped. After she jumped, the court heard that Hassan-Agard then threatened Miss McNeil with the machete and told her to get her dog so they could flee the scene.

Ms Jones said he was heard by other residents walking past Miss Langdon's body telling another girl to f****** come on, you need to come on. He told her to order a taxi, but when the taxi refused to take them because Miss McNeil had a dog, he left her, telling her not to return to the flats. She went back and made herself known to the police.

Ms Jones KC said that he swapped the SIM card in his phone, but he did not rest. He then checked news sites that reported on Miss Langdon's death. She said: Over this time, he uses a telegram messenger app saying I'm running from an M, a murder surely we say. Hassan-Agard gave an interview on September 1, 2025, and he answered no comment to all questions. The trial continues





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Tia Langdon Jaiden Hassan-Agard Manslaughter Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm Making Threats To Kill False Imprisonment Threatening With An Offensive Weapon In A Private Kidnapping Threatening With An Offensive Weapon Threatening To Kill False Imprisonment Of Miss Mcneil

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