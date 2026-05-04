Teenager Accused of Peter Kay Bomb Hoax Thrown Out of Court

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after disrupting a court hearing related to allegations of making false bomb threats at a Peter Kay show in Birmingham, leading to the evacuation of the Utilita Arena. The man, Omar Majed, was removed from the dock after repeatedly ignoring the judge's instructions and becoming agitated when denied bail. He is accused of falsely informing police that a bomb was present at the venue.

A 19-year-old man, Omar Majed , has been removed from the courtroom during a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court after repeatedly disrupting proceedings and becoming agitated when denied bail.

Majed is accused of making false claims to police about a bomb being present at a Peter Kay comedy show held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, triggering a full evacuation of the venue and causing significant panic among the nearly 13,000 attendees. The incident occurred on Friday evening, leading to a thorough search of the arena by West Midlands Police, who ultimately found nothing suspicious.

The prosecution detailed to the court that Majed allegedly bypassed security to enter the arena without a valid ticket and subsequently informed a police constable and others that a bomb may have been located within the premises. This false information prompted the immediate evacuation of the arena as a precautionary measure, causing substantial disruption to the event and raising serious safety concerns. The alleged hoax had serious repercussions, impacting a large number of people and diverting valuable police resources.

Majed arrived at court saluting photographers, but his behaviour quickly deteriorated once the hearing began. He repeatedly ignored requests from District Judge Michelle Smith to remain quiet and sit down, culminating in an outburst of anger when his bail application was refused. He was subsequently escorted from the dock and held in custody. The court heard that the evacuation of the Utilita Arena on Friday evening followed a report concerning a potentially suspicious bag.

Police vans were deployed to the scene, and a comprehensive search was conducted. Despite the extensive investigation, authorities confirmed that nothing of concern was discovered. West Midlands Police expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding during the disruption. The cancelled show was part of Peter Kay’s ‘Better Late Than Never’ tour, a nationwide initiative with all proceeds earmarked for donation to twelve different cancer charities.

The prosecution, led by Ros Buttler, emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the potential for widespread fear and chaos caused by Majed’s alleged actions. The charge against Majed specifically alleges that he communicated false information to a police officer and others, knowing or believing it to be untrue, regarding the presence of a bomb in the arena. The incident caused significant distress to those attending the show and prompted a large-scale emergency response.

The disruption also impacted the fundraising efforts associated with the tour, as the cancelled performance meant a loss of potential donations to cancer charities. District Judge Smith, presiding over the hearing via video link, repeatedly attempted to maintain order in the courtroom. After numerous warnings to Majed to be quiet and sit down, and following his vocal objection to proposed bail conditions, she made the decision to remove him from the dock and remand him in custody.

Majed did not enter a plea to the single charge of communicating false information to police, an offence under the Criminal Law Act. The judge determined that the case was sufficiently serious to warrant transfer to Birmingham Crown Court, citing the potential consequences of the alleged offence and the need for a more thorough legal examination. The case has been adjourned and is scheduled to be heard at Birmingham Crown Court on June 1.

Lauren Clark, representing Majed, made submissions during the hearing, but her bail application was ultimately unsuccessful. The judge’s decision to refuse bail was based on her assessment of the evidence presented and her concerns about the potential for further disruption or re-offending. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences associated with making false reports to the police, particularly those involving threats to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the Crown Court





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