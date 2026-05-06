Teenager Admits to Plotting Bomb Attack at Stafford College

An 18-year-old student has pleaded guilty to possessing explosive materials and threatening to blow up his college campus in Stafford.

An eighteen-year-old individual identified as Jagger Strang has formally admitted to several grave charges involving the possession of explosive substances and the issuance of threats to bomb a local educational institution.

The legal proceedings took place at Leicester Crown Court, where the defendant was originally scheduled to stand trial on Wednesday. However, in a significant turn of events, Strang entered a guilty plea before the trial could officially commence. He admitted to the illegal possession of gunpowder and thermite, substances that are highly volatile and dangerous.

Furthermore, he confessed to seeking out instructional material on the internet, specifically through YouTube videos, which detailed the manufacture of black powder and the construction of improvised detonators. The judge presiding over the case, Mr Justice Wall, has scheduled the sentencing for June 29, which will occur at Birmingham Crown Court. The investigation into Strang's activities began in September when Staffordshire Police were alerted by a safeguarding officer employed at Stafford College.

This officer had received alarming reports that a student, later identified as Strang, had been speaking openly about his intentions to cause mass harm. According to witnesses, the teenager claimed to possess a variety of weapons and explicitly stated his plans to blow up the college site. Following these reports, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence in Stafford.

During the operation, police discovered a cache of hazardous chemicals, including iron oxide, which is a primary component of thermite, as well as actual gunpowder and a blow pipe. The discovery of these items provided physical evidence to support the threats made on campus, highlighting a calculated effort to acquire the means for a violent attack. Beyond the physical evidence, a digital forensic examination of the defendant's mobile phone revealed a deeply disturbing pattern of behavior.

Investigators found what they termed as concerning material, which included a written manifesto outlining his motives and beliefs. Additionally, the search history on his device showed a preoccupation with the actions of previous mass killers, suggesting a desire to emulate their crimes. Detective Inspector Dave Rowlands emphasized that this case was particularly distressing because the threats caused significant alarm and fear among the student body and the faculty members at Stafford College.

The psychological impact on the peers who were directly targeted by these threats is substantial, as the realization that a classmate was actively planning an attack creates a lasting sense of insecurity within the learning environment. The admission of guilt by the defendant marks a critical step toward bringing closure to a community shaken by the prospect of violence.

The use of thermite and black powder indicates a level of technical interest in explosives that makes the case more severe than a simple verbal threat. Thermite, in particular, can produce extreme heat capable of melting through steel, making its possession in a residential area an extreme risk to public safety. By pleading guilty, Strang has avoided a lengthy trial, but he now faces the consequences of his actions in a court of law.

The upcoming sentencing will reflect the gravity of threatening the lives of dozens of students and the danger posed by the improvised explosives found in his possession. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the role of safeguarding officers in identifying potential threats before they escalate into tragedies





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