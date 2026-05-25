Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Reading Stabbings

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in an alleyway in Reading. Police are investigating the incident after receiving multiple reports of a man being attacked. The victim later died at hospital. A murder investigation has been launched and the suspect remains in police custody. Members of the public are being asked to refrain from speculation on social media while the investigation continues.

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in an alleyway in Reading . Thames Valley Police were called to the scene in Lower Earley on Saturday at approximately 4.23pm after receiving multiple reports that a man had been attacked.

The force attended with other medical professionals and the victim was brought to hospital, where he later died. The man's next of kin have been informed of his death, but formal identification and post-mortem processes have not yet been completed. Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation and a teenage boy from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A scene watch is in place in the alleyway, which is between Cutbush Lane and Kensington Close, and through to the alley between Cutbush Lane and Gypsy Lane. Senior investigating officer said the police thoughts are with the victims next of kin. They said there is no threat to the wider public while they investigate.

Thames Valley Police is in the early stages of a complex investigation, but they are following several lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances around the murder. Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while they investigate, and they would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of their uniformed officers. The police is asking the public to refrain from speculation on social media or other mediums.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact 101 and quote reference number 4326025652





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