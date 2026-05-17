Teenager Breaks Down in Custody After Killing 86-Year-Old Woman

Billy Stokoe, a teenager, was driving a defective e-bike while high on cannabis when he crashed into Gloria Stephenson, an 86-year-old woman, at a zebra crossing. He fled the scene but was later arrested and handed himself in to the police. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, with half of his sentence spent in custody.

This is the moment a teenager broke down in custody after his mother dragged him to the police station to hand himself in for running down and killing an 86-year-old woman at a zebra crossing .

Billy Stokoe was riding a defective e-bike while high on cannabis when he crashed into Gloria Stephenson, who had been taking her daily 10,000 steps as she walked her daughter's dog. Footage shows Stokoe, 19, collide with Mrs Stephenson, on May 16 last year, leaving the pensioner lying motionless on the ground, with her daughter's small dog leaping around in distress.

With a callous disregard for her plight, he retrieved the bike and rode back to look down at Mrs Stephenson before speeding off to hide the machine at his friend's home and change his clothes before returning home. However, just over an hour later Stokoe was driven to the police station by his mother to hand himself in.

While inside the station, Stokoe starts to break down in tears as he is read his rights before asking the officer: 'Is she dead?

'. Nearly one year on from the crash, Stokoe has been jailed for six years and nine months with the judge saying he would spend half of his sentence in custody - a total of three years and four months. Just 10 days after his arrest Stokoe asked police whether he could vary his bail conditions to allow him to go to watch Sunderland in last year's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Billy Stokoe, 19 sobbed after his mother drove him to the police station to hand himself in for knocking down and killing 86-year-old Gloria Stephenso Footage shows Stokoe collide with Mrs Stephenson, on May 16 last year, leaving the pensioner lying motionless on the ground Stokoe paced up and down the road with his hands to his head after going back to look at Mrs Stephenson lying on the road before fleeing the scene as bystanders rushed to help his victim He made a similar request about a foreign family holiday that had already been paid for and also had been looking for Halloween party tickets on social media.

Mrs Stephenson's daughter, Lisa Tench, told the court: 'I will never be able to forget the image of my mother lying bruised and battered in the road, her right leg amputated below the knee, hanging onto her leg by a thread.

'It is an image that will haunt me until the day that I die, every time I pass that crossing and I relive it in my nightmares. 'She tried so hard to breathe. I begged her not to leave me. She tried with tears running down her cheeks but her body had suffered too much trauma and she could not fight the injuries you caused her.

' Judge Adams could have sentenced Stokoe to a maximum of 18 years, but reduced the sentence because he had shown remorse and handed himself in to the police an hour and a quarter after the crash. The sentence was further reduced by a quarter for his guilty pleas. Mrs Stephenson's family said they were 'incandescent with rage' after learning Stokoe will spend less than three and a half years in jail.

After the hearing, Julie Francis, the eldest daughter of retired hospital manager Mrs Stephenson, said: 'It is absolutely disgusting and we are incandescent with rage.

'How can it possibly be justice when he will serve three years in prison for taking the life of our mother? It's appalling.

'The judge said that he felt Stokoe had shown remorse but we know differently. He applied for a change to his bail days after he killed our mother so that he could go to Wembley to watch Sunderland.

'He was posting messages on social media looking for tickets to a Halloween party. That shows no remorse or thought for our mother or our family.

'We simply can't believe what has happened here today, it is dreadful. ' Just over an hour later after the crash Stokoe was driven to the police station by his mother later to hand himself. While inside the station, Stokoe starts to break down in tears as he is read his rights before asking the officer: 'Is she dead?

' Gloria Stephenson was out walking her daughter's dog and trying to reach her daily 10,000 steps. Judge Adams said Mrs Stephenson was a vulnerable road user on a pedestrian crossing who had waited for traffic to stop for her and the dog. Judge Adams said: 'The defendant did not set out to cause harm to anybody but his criminal actions in riding as he did caused Mrs Stephenson's death.

It is clear her family are suffering terribly and are very angry.

'The defendant will have to live with what he has done for the rest of his life. Inevitably some will feel that the sentence I pass today will be too short, but he is not being sentenced for murder or manslaughter, he did not set out to harm anyone.

' He said it was clear to him that Stokoe had shown remorse from a letter he wrote to the court and from his actions at the scene of the accident when he was tearful and repeating 'I am sorry, I am sorry, I am sorry'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Stokoe Gloria Stephenson E-Bike Cannabis Zebra Crossing 86-Year-Old Woman Teenager Police Station Hand Himself In Remorse Guilty Pleas Foreign Family Holiday Halloween Party Tickets Vulnerable Road User Criminal Actions Sentence Remorseful Actions At The Scene Of The Accident Tearful Repeating 'I Am Sorry I Am Sorry I Am Sorry'

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