Teenager Charged After Bomb Hoax Disrupts Peter Kay Show in Birmingham

A 19-year-old man has been charged with false communications after a bomb hoax led to the evacuation of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham during a performance by comedian Peter Kay. The incident caused panic among attendees, though no suspicious items were found.

A teenager has been charged in connection with a bomb hoax that led to the evacuation of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham during a comedy show by Peter Kay .

Omar Majed, 19, from Washwood Heath, Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and has been remanded to appear before magistrates on May 4. He faces charges of false communications related to the bomb hoax, which disrupted the performance and forced the venue to be cleared. The incident occurred on Friday evening, just 45 minutes into Kay's 'Better Late Than Never' tour show, when the comedian was abruptly taken off stage and the audience was instructed to evacuate.

Reports initially suggested a suspicious bag had been found near the 15,800-capacity venue, but police later confirmed that no suspicious items were recovered after a thorough search. West Midlands Police stated that the evacuation was a precautionary measure following the report of the bag, and they expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation. The force emphasized that public safety was their top priority throughout the incident.

Witnesses described a chaotic but orderly evacuation, with some initially believing the disruption was part of the performance. Steve Aspinall, a spectator from Bideford, Devon, recounted how two individuals approached the stage, whispered to Peter Kay, and then quickly exited, prompting the comedian to leave as well. Aspinall admitted that he initially thought the evacuation was a staged event but soon realized it was serious. The audience was instructed to follow security personnel and listen for further announcements.

Emily Wilson, 34, and her mother Rayner Wilson, 69, shared their harrowing experience of being evacuated. Emily, who attended the show with her mother, a retired police officer, described the sudden halt in the performance and the immediate call to evacuate. The pair, who were seated at the top of the arena, faced a long descent to the exit. Upon leaving, they encountered road closures, emergency vehicles, and police sniffer dogs, which heightened their anxiety.

Emily recounted hearing an emergency worker mention a bomb scare, which triggered a panic response. They sought a less crowded route and eventually found a safer area, though the experience left them emotionally shaken. Emily expressed deep disappointment, noting that the evening, which was meant to support a cancer charity close to their hearts, turned into a night of fear and distress. The incident caused significant disruption, with roads around the arena becoming gridlocked as police conducted their search.

Photos and videos from the scene showed police vehicles and crowds gathered outside the venue. Despite the alarming nature of the event, authorities reassured the public that no threat was found and praised the calm response of attendees. Peter Kay, a well-known comedian, had been performing as part of his 'Better Late Than Never' tour, which aims to raise funds for cancer research.

The show's abrupt end left many fans disappointed, but the priority remained ensuring the safety of all those present





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