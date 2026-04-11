Teenager Charged with Murder in Woolwich Shooting of Young Rapper

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor, a young drill rapper, who was fatally shot in Woolwich. The incident is under investigation, with multiple arrests and ongoing inquiries. The community mourns the loss and supports the victim's family.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor , who was fatally shot in Woolwich , south-east London. The incident occurred on Thursday, April 2, with police being called to Lord Warwick Street at approximately 3:40 PM following reports of a shooting. Eghosa, who was known in the local community as a young drill rapper under the name 'Y.Risky', was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been sharing snippets of his music recorded with friends in the days leading up to his death, highlighting his passion for music. The accused, a 16-year-old from Romford, was initially arrested on April 4 and released on bail, but was rearrested on April 9. He is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday, April 11, facing a charge of murder. The Metropolitan Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and specialist officers are providing support to Eghosa's family during this difficult time. Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the community is reeling from the tragic loss of a young life.\The investigation into the shooting has led to a series of arrests and ongoing inquiries. On Saturday, April 4, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in Woolwich on suspicion of murder, along with a 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three individuals were subsequently released on bail pending further investigation. Additionally, two other boys, aged 14 and 16, and an 18-year-old man who were arrested on Friday, April 3, in connection with Eghosa's death, have also been released on bail. A further 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, April 10, also on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The community is still coping with the tragic event, and neighbors and friends have placed flowers outside the family home in memory of Eghosa. These tributes express the collective grief and sorrow felt by the community, with messages of support for the grieving family. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has condemned the killing as appalling, expressing his thoughts and support to the family, friends, and the wider community in Woolwich, emphasizing that there is no place for such violence.\Eghosa's family is deeply affected by the loss. His aunt revealed that he had told his mother he was going out to film a rap video on the day of his death. She described his mother as broken and heartbroken. The aunt shared details of Eghosa's passion for music, stating that he loved music and lived for it. The Metropolitan Police has reiterated that their investigation is ongoing, working to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They have emphasized their commitment to supporting Eghosa's family through this difficult period. The case has also brought into focus the issues of youth violence and the impact it has on families and communities. The events underscore the devastating consequences of violence and the urgent need to address the underlying causes of such incidents. The community continues to come to terms with the loss, and the investigation continues to unfold as authorities work to bring those responsible to justice





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