Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old After Deliberate Hit-and-Run and Assault in Essex

A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges for allegedly running down 12-year-old Bobby Bloomfield with a car, then punching and kicking him, in a brutal incident in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex. Both the teenager and 43-year-old William Lunnon appeared in court charged with murder, with prosecutors saying the defendants chased the children after finding them on private land, struck Bobby with a vehicle, assaulted him, and left him for dead. The victim died in hospital from his injuries. Both defendants were remanded in custody, with the teenager sent to youth detention. Police have arrested two others on suspicion of interfering with the investigation. The victim's family has been left devastated.

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Bobby Bloomfield in a shocking incident that occurred in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex . According to proceedings at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, the 15-year-old defendant, accompanied by 43-year-old William Lunnon, is accused of deliberately striking Bobby with a car after finding him and three friends on private property.

The prosecutor detailed that after the collision, the teenage driver exited the vehicle and assaulted Bobby with kicks and punches while he was on the roadside verge. Both defendants then allegedly left the critically injured boy and attempted to destroy evidence at the scene. The court heard that Bobby suffered catastrophic injuries and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

The two defendants appeared in the dock, the teenager wearing blue jeans and a navy top, Lunnon in a grey tracksuit, and they only confirmed their names, addresses, and dates of birth. No bail applications were made or granted; the magistrate ruled that the teenager should be remanded to youth detention accommodation, while Lunnon was remanded in custody, both to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

The case is racially and age-sensitive, with the juvenile defendant unable to be named. Police investigations remain ongoing, with two additional arrests made on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Bobby's family released a heart-rending statement expressing their profound grief and requesting privacy. The community has been left in shock, with floral tributes appearing at the scene





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Murder Charge Teenage Defendant Hit-And-Run Child Victim Essex

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