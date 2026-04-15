Teenager Detained in Northern Ireland School Cyber Attack Probe

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a significant cyber intrusion targeting the IT network used by schools across Northern Ireland. The incident disrupted access to online learning resources and exam preparation tools for students.

A 16-year-old male has been apprehended by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland ’s (PSNI) cyber crime investigation team as part of a continuing inquiry into a substantial cyber attack that compromised the IT infrastructure supporting educational institutions throughout Northern Ireland .

The arrest, which occurred on Wednesday, April 15, in the Portadown area, was made on suspicion of multiple offenses under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, specifically citing Sections 1, 2, and 3A. These sections of the act broadly cover unauthorized access to computer systems, unauthorized modification of computer material, and offenses related to facilitating such unauthorized access. Following the arrest, the teenager was released pending further investigations, indicating that the police are actively gathering more evidence and pursuing all avenues related to the incident. A subsequent search has also been conducted as part of this ongoing operation, suggesting a thorough approach by the PSNI to identify the full scope of the cyber intrusion and any potential collaborators. The investigation was initiated following a report received on Thursday, April 2, detailing network intrusion activity that affected the Education Authority, the body responsible for managing educational resources and services across Northern Ireland. The compromised IT system is the C2K network, which provides essential online and IT services to all schools within the region. This network is crucial for day-to-day operations, including access to learning platforms, administrative tools, and vital student data. The disruption caused by the cyber attack had a tangible and immediate impact on students, particularly those who were engaged in crucial exam preparation during the recent Easter break. Many schools and pupils found themselves unable to log into their accounts, hindering their ability to access study materials, submit assignments, and participate in online learning activities. The Education Authority has since issued an apology acknowledging the significant inconvenience and disruption experienced by students due to the cyber incident, highlighting the stress and anxiety it undoubtedly caused during a critical academic period. The swift action by the PSNI's cyber crime unit underscores the seriousness with which such attacks on educational infrastructure are being treated, recognizing the potential for widespread impact on learning and student welfare. The nature and extent of the cyber attack are still under investigation, but the reliance of Northern Ireland’s education sector on the C2K network means that any compromise can have far-reaching consequences. The Computer Misuse Act 1990 is a cornerstone of legislation designed to deter and punish individuals who engage in malicious computer activities. The specific sections cited in the arrest indicate that the investigation is likely focusing on unauthorized access to systems, potentially causing damage or disruption, and possibly the acquisition of data. The PSNI’s commitment to investigating this incident highlights the growing threat of cybercrime, particularly when it affects critical public services like education. The arrest of a minor raises important questions about the motivation and the broader network of individuals involved in such sophisticated attacks. The ongoing inquiries will aim to determine the full impact of the breach, the methods used by the attackers, and the potential for future vulnerabilities to be exploited. The release of the suspect pending further inquiries suggests that the investigation is in its early stages, and more developments may be expected as the PSNI continues its diligent pursuit of those responsible for this significant disruption to Northern Ireland’s educational landscape





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Cyber Attack Northern Ireland Schools Arrest Education Authority

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